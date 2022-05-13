ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Paw Patrol exhibit comes to The Strong

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Looking for something to do with the kids this weekend? Paw Patrol...

www.whec.com

Comments / 0

Related
westsidenewsny.com

Dino & Dragon Stroll coming to Rochester

Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, produced by CV Events is coming to Rochester for the first time. On May 28 and 29, Dino & Dragon Stroll will transform the Rochester Riverside Convention Center into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, and some fantastical dragons throughout. This is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons, some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. Creatures feature moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars, and other details that make them look real and alive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Twilight Festival returns this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The MVP Healthcare Rochester Twilight Festival is back this weekend. Some of the very best cyclists from around the world will compete in the Twilight Criterium through Downtown Rochester. The USA Track and Field National Masters Mile and the Rochester Mile Running Race will also...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lunar eclipse turns moon red over Rochester

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Two viewers, Nicole Thering and Cole Adams, sent in photos of the total lunar eclipse that happened at 10:27 p.m. on Sunday. The eclipse turned the moon red in color. A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth aligns between the sun and the moon as...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Launch party planned for new book about ROC airport

Former Airport Director, Rick Iekel, offers an insider’s view of the history of Rochester’s 100 year old airport, the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, with the release of his new book, The ROC. Journey thru the 20th Century, The story of Rochester’s 100 year old airport.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Rochester, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Rochester is one of upstate New York's most pleasant cities, with a variety of intriguing attractions. High Falls, plunging 95 feet over a cliff ledge in the heart of downtown, is one of the most spectacular features. The city also has a vast number of well-preserved ancient buildings, excellent museums, and fantastic places to drink and dine. New York's Rochester Is addicted to good coffee, so plan your next visit accordingly.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Aurora House lights the night

Luminaries will light up Pineway Ponds Park in Spencerport on Saturday, May 21, in memory of those lost by family members and friends. The event begins at 7 p.m. with light refreshments and the opportunity to learn more about Aurora House. The luminaries will be placed around the pond and lit at dusk; visitors are invited to stroll the walkway.
SPENCERPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Night at the Museums returns to highlight seven Brockport-area sites

Seven Brockport-area local history museums will open their “doors” to welcome visitors from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, for the Night at the Museums event. The unique event (whose name was inspired by the 2006 movie Night at the Museum) was first held in 2019, but due to the pandemic, it had to be postponed until this year. This free, family-friendly event will feature the seven local history gems open all at once, which is rare. All feature something different and will provide visitors with a sense of the history of Brockport and what a thriving canal village it was.
BROCKPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Genesee Valley QuiltFest being held at RIT

The Genesee Valley Quilt Club (GVQC), in collaboration with the Finger Lakes Chapter of Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), will pay tribute to local a veteran and GVQC member Elsie Cond at an awards ceremony on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony is part of GVQC’s QuiltFest, being held at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Gordon Field House from May 20 to May 22. QuiltFest features thousands of quilts representing all styles and genres of quilting as well as quilt-related vendors, lectures, and workshops.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Museum#Adventure#Whec
spectrumlocalnews.com

Largest food truck gathering held in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — More than 50 food trucks came together at the New York State Fairgrounds for the Food Truck Battle. Each truck offers a specialty dish that will be voted on by a panel of judges and the event goers. James Bell owns a few food trucks, including...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

East High's barbershop earns Champions of Change Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — East High's Cutting Edge Barbershop was recognized Monday by the New York State School Board Association. East High has received the Champions of Change Award. Cutting Edge is the first on-campus barbershop to offer free haircuts to Rochester students and for interested students, it's also...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: The Dutchess

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Dutchess Azule was found as a stray, so her background is unknown. She was a skinny, nervous dog who has made giant strides since coming to Lollypop Farm. She has filled out nicely, weighing 46.5 pounds, and has yet to meet a treat she didn't like.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Participants needed for The Great American “Poppy-Off”

The Ferris Goodridge American Legion Family is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Post, 691 Trimmer Road, Spencerpoort. Called The Great American “Poppy-Off,” the event will be a team challenge. The Legion Family is looking for 10 or more...
SPENCERPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
WETM 18 News

Fulkerson Winery to host a derby, the first in New York State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fulkerson Winery in Dundee, N.Y. will host a Derby at the Vineyard come June, and it’s not your traditional horse competition, Regina Fulkerson of Fulkerson Winery said. “It’s an equestrian event that involves horses and riders throughout the day showing their horses over jumps, so they’ll be a course set up […]
DUNDEE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester community members react to Buffalo shooting, call for peace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday, people from across the state are coming together to help. One of those people is Clay Harris, the founder and president of Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County. He spent the weekend...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Groups exchange gunfire while kids play in streets in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after two groups shot at each other while multiple people, including some little kids, were out in the streets in Rochester on Saturday. Officers responded to reports of people shooting on Bidwell Terrace around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, they did locate evidence...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD puts out fridge fire on Wayne Place

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire broke out behind a refrigerator in a two-story, single-family home overnight Sunday in Rochester on Wayne Place. Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department say the refrigerator was located in the kitchen on the first floor. The RFD said several occupants escaped prior to firefighters’ arrival. It took firefighters roughly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo's baby giraffe meets father for first time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca Park Zoo's baby Masai giraffe met his father, Parker for the first time and it was just as precious as it sounds. The still-unnamed boy was born on April 29 to Parker and Iggy. The zoo cautioned that all giraffe births are high-risk, so the next few days and weeks were critical.
SENECA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy