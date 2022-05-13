Sailors surprised with new ‘Top Gun’ movie showing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Movie fans in Jacksonville got a big surprise on Friday.
A local group of sailors were treated to a special screening of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
The group thought they were going to see the original “Top Gun” in theaters but instead, Tom Cruise delivered a special message to them.
“You are going to be one of the first audiences to see ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’” he said.
Die-hard fans in three cities, including Jacksonville, got a special preview of the new movie.
For everyone else, you can see the upcoming movie in theaters May 24.
