ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Gameday with TC United Lacrosse

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMwjn_0fdafMKo00

Our 9&10 Sports Team continues to take you behind the scenes, as photojournalist Sander Breneman gives an inside look at TC United Lacrosse.

He hung out with the team last weekend in their preparation for their last home game of the regular season against Zeeland West at Thirlby Field.

United cruised to a 15-8 win over the Dux to improve to 10-2 overall on the season. TC also extends its win streak to nine games.

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

MISportsNow Top Plays: Week of 5/9-5/15

Another week of spring sports is in the books and with another week comes another edition of the MISportsNow Top Plays. Here’s a look at some of the top plays of the past week from area action:. 5. A little different category of ‘top play,’ Ogemaw Heights third base...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
MISportsNow

Boyne City’s Lydia Krauss Signs with Northern Michigan University for Wrestling

BOYNE CITY – Boyne City wrestling standout Lydia Krauss will continue competing at the next level, after signing to with Northern Michigan University on Monday. Krauss has made a name for herself as one of the best female wrestlers in the entire state, showcased by her state title in the first MHSAA state finals this past season. And she said she’s ready for the next step.
BOYNE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

The Sea Bird in Central Lake

The Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant gears up for the summer season. Chris and Merrie Corbett are experts at spotting a hidden gem. Since starting their first northern Michigan business—Adams Madams boutique in Central Lake—in 2002, the pair has wasted no time in amassing a whopping 10 other area properties.
CENTRAL LAKE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inside Lacrosse#Photojournalist#Sports Team#Gameday#Tc United Lacrosse
fox2detroit.com

Northern Michigan hunting camp evacuated over wildfire

ONAWAY, Mich. (AP) - Crews continued fighting a wildfire Saturday in a heavily forested area of northern Michigan that prompted the evacuation of 13 people from a hunting and fishing camp, officials said. The fire was reported mid-day Friday and spread by Saturday morning to about 2,300 acres in Montmorency...
ONAWAY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

UPDATE: Northern MI Forest Fire Spreads, Cause Determined

State and local firefighters from across Northern Michigan spent the weekend battling an immense forest fire in Montmorency County. The Blue Lakes Fire was reported around 12:40 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, northwest of Atlanta, MI near the Pigeon River Country State Forest, home to a thousand of Michigan’s elk.
ATLANTA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
northernexpress.com

Don’s Drive-In Big D Burger

Opened in 1958, Don’s Drive-In is a Traverse City staple. Specializing in hand-dipped shakes and hearty sandwiches, Don’s menu is old-school carhop fare served with a heaping side of nostalgia. It doesn’t get much more Americana than Don’s classic Big D Burger. Served on a warmed white-bread bun (they’ll toast it for you if you ask), this half-pound behemoth begins with two locally sourced ground-beef patties, perfectly seasoned and prepared to temperature. From there, the add-on options are endless ($9.99+ with extra toppings). Guests can build their burger with the standards for free—this includes lettuce and tomato as well as spreads, onions, and pickles—or choose from cheeses and other extras for an upcharge. Sate your burger craving on Friday, May 20 for Don’s “Fight the Fight Within” fundraiser. Hosted in conjunction with 22 2 NONE and HOPE Lives in Northern Michigan, the event will put 10 percent of all Don’s Drive-in sales toward preventing veteran suicide. 2030 US-31 N, Traverse City, (231) 938-1860, donsdriveinmi.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Local Home Sales Continue Drop, While Prices Continue To Climb

Residential real estate sales continue to drop. Echoing a months-long trend, last month’s home sales in the five-county area fell below the total for the same month last year. Each of the counties saw a decline in the number of homes sold. Overall, there were 182 home sales last month, compared with 261 in April 2021. Leelanau’s drop was the most precipitous: its 17 home sales stand in contrast to the 40 sold in April 2021, falling below the number sold in any April dating back six years.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Instructor had seconds to land plane in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A flight instructor had 14 seconds to safely land a plane after its engine died during its final approach, preliminary fact-finding by Federal Aviation Administration investigators indicates. The crash landing sent the Northwestern Michigan College training plane into a backstop at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center’s athletic fields Tuesday, college spokeswoman […]
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Crews contain wildfire in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE 1:25 p.m.) A fire North of Strombolis Road in Grand Traverse County has been contained, according to crews with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. People are still being asked to avoid the area. ------------------------------------------------------ GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Fire Crews...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

12-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Northern Michigan lake

ANTRIM COUNTY, MI -- A 12-year-old boy who was walking with friends and teammates following track practice Thursday has died after he stepped off a a drop-off in Ellsworth Lake and did not resurface on his own. According to 9&10 News, the boy -- who will not be identified by police -- was in the lake with the group of people when he accidentally stepped off into a portion of the lake where the water is approximately 25-feet deep.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
781
Followers
2K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy