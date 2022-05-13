ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-year-old drives, crashes dad's car in Middletown

By Rick McCrabb | Journal-News
 3 days ago
A 7-year-old boy took his father’s vehicle without his knowledge Thursday morning and crashed head-on into a parked Jeep, according to Middletown police.

The boy, driving alone in a 2014 Kia SUV, was traveling east on Roosevelt Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. when he crossed over the median, hit the guardrail and crashed into a parked Jeep in the westbound lanes.

The driver of that vehicle told police when he saw the car traveling toward his vehicle and noticed a young boy driving, he put his vehicle in park and got out.

After the crash, the man and others got the boy out of the SUV and put the car in park until police arrived.

The boy, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was transported to Atrium Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the crash report.

Police said the boy's parents told them in an interview they thought their son was home.

The boy turned 7 on May 5, according to the police report.

