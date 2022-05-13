ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A deeper look at Fort Myers' water shortage

By Colton Chavez
 3 days ago
On Friday, we looked into how the city of Fort Myers is addressing its water shortage.

Fort Myers' Mayor Kevin Anderson's administration said part of that has to do with two new wells that went online this week.

Alan J Gil, Senior Project Manager for the City of Fort Myers Utilities Department spoke with us about its immediate impact.

“This is on right now, we're pumping about 350 gallons a minute,” said Gil.

Gil went on to say the two new wells will help with the city's water pains.

“ This is something we all suffer together and we all benefit together, so putting in these two wells will add about 500 thousand gallons a day, each,” said Gil.

In a city of more than 83,000 that just keeps growing, Gil said it is about the same amount as an Olympic size swimming pool per day.

While it paints a pretty picture, I asked Gil if this would mean improvements for residents who have voiced concerns about the lack of water pressure in their homes.

“As we are able to make more water, then we can up the pressure,” said Gil.

That ability to make more water, Gil said, falls short because of older well issues.

“Some of those wells have been working for a long time and we can do something about it we can go in there and rehab them but in order, to do that, we gotta have other wells online,” said Gil.

The goal, Gil said, is to have nine more wells online by the end of the year.

