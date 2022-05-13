ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Hilary Swank’s ‘Alaska’, ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff & Comedy ‘Not Dead Yet’ Picked Up To Series At ABC

By Peter White and Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sVbj_0fdaf1so00

Click here to read the full article.

ABC has made its new series orders.

The Disney-owned network has picked up Hilary Swank-fronted drama Alaska (fka Alaska Daily News ), The Rookie spinoff The Rookie: Feds and comedy Not Dead Yet to series.

It comes on a busy day for the network ahead of its Upfront presentation next week; it renewed Big Sky for a third season, A Million Little Things , for a fifth season, and comedies The Conners , for season five, Home Economics , for season three and The Wonder Years , a second season as well as a slew of unscripted renewals.

New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2022-23: Photo Gallery

Alaska , which scored a pilot order in September, stars Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

It comes from Spotlight and Stillwater director Tom McCarthy and is produced by 20th Television.

It also stars Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin, Ami Park as Jieun Park and Craig Frank as Austin Greene.

McCarthy, who wrote and directed the pilot episode, and Swank exec produce alongside Melissa Wells, Bert Salke and Anchorage Daily News’ Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley.

2022-23 ABC New Series

As we signposted , The Rookie spinoff is also making it to air. The series, known as The Rookie: Feds , stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy.

It was introduced as a two-part event during the fourth season of the show, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.

The series also stars Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza.

It was created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, who exec produce alongside Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Corey Miller.

Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and will distribute internationally. It is a co-production with with ABC Signature.

2022 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

Finally, the network has picked up comedy Not Dead Yet.

From The Real O’Neals creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson, the series stars Gina Rodriguez. Based on Alexandra Potter’s Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up, it sees the Jane The Virgin star play Nell Stevens a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.

This Is Us alum Windsor and Johnson, who landed a pilot order in February, created and exec produce alongside Rodriguez, Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh.

The pair wrote the pilot episode, which was directed by Dean Holland. It comes from 20th Television.

‘American Idol’ Renewed For Season Six At ABC

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

‘The Equalizer’ Taps New Showrunners As Queen Latifah Series’ Developers Step Down Ahead Of Likely Season 3

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, who created the CBS series The Equalizer based on the 1980s show, are stepping down as showrunners of the hit drama starring and executive produced by Queen Latifah after two seasons. Joseph C. Wilson, who has been on the show since the first season, and Adam Glass (The Chi) have been named new showrunners for Season 3. CBS is yet to renew any of its Universal Television-co-produced series, The Equalizer, the three FBI dramas and Magnum PI. All look good to continue, with the highly-rated FBIs...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Emily Osment Upped To Series Regular For Season 6

Click here to read the full article. We’ll be seeing more of Mandy McAllister in the upcoming sixth season of Young Sheldon. Emily Osment, who joined the fifth season of the CBS comedy as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6. Osment’s Mandy McAllister is an attractive, strong willed woman in her late twenties who is struggling with the discovery that she’s pregnant with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby. She’s also dealing with the fact that Georgie lied to her about how young he is. As Season 5 winds down, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling alienated from her Church...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Entertainment
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
Person
Gina Rodriguez
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Hilary Swank
Person
Frankie Faison
Distractify

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of Blue Bloods. Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Wilmer Valderrama on 'NCIS': Nick Torres "will never be the same"

(CBS News)– Wilmer Valderrama has been in over 120 episodes of "NCIS," on CBS, but on Monday night, fans will see his character Nick Torres in a predicament he has never faced before. On the episode called "Last Dance," an infamous arms dealer is released from prison and Torres is forced to face the repercussions of his actions from an undercover operation he worked over a year ago.Valderrama spoke with CBS News' DJ Sixsmith to discuss this fascinating episode, how he feels about "NCIS" being renewed for season 20 and the impact of his daughter on his career. "NCIS" airs Monday...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Law and Order: SVU fans 'devastated' as show announces huge change ahead of season 24

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will be returning later this year with its 24th season, making it one of the longest-running series in TV history. However, fans can expect the new episodes to perhaps be a little bit different as longtime showrunner Warren Leight has announced that he is stepping away from the series. Warren has had two stints as the man in charge of the hit NBC police procedural; he previously served as showrunner from seasons 13 to 17 before returning for the show's 21st season back in 2019.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Network Tv#Abc#Disney#Alaska Daily News#Upfront#Big Sky#Home Economics#Metro#20th Television#Anchorage Daily News
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

81K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy