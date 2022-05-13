ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanted Bend man arrested at storage unit; detectives seize 2 lbs. of methamphetamine, hash oil lab

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man wanted on a parole violation warrant was arrested Thursday while parked at his storage unit, and a raid turned up more than two pounds of methamphetamine, a BHO (butane hash oil) lab and a “felony amount” of the drug, a Deschutes County sheriff’s detective said.

The Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit had conducted a short-term investigation of the 53-year-old man for drug sales in the county, Detective Sergeant Doug Sullivan said.

On Thursday, detectives learned he was at his storage unit on North Highway 97 in Bend, with possible drugs in his possession, Sullivan said. They saw him parked at his storage unit and arrested him on the parole violation warrant.

A search warrant later was executed for the storage unit and vehicle, turning up the meth, BHO lab and butane hash oil, Sullivan said.

The man was booked into the county jail on charges of meth manufacture and possession, as well as manufacture and possession of an illegal extract.

The Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit focuses enforcement on street-level drug cases and quality of life issues connected to property crimes throughout the county.

