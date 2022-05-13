ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“It’s a dream come true,” said Yuma local who is producing a feature film

By Joe Teposte
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
A Yuma local is set to show a premiere of his upcoming film

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA. KECY) - Jonathan Lee Porter is well known in Yuma, some have even described him as being "awesome". He's been seen on television, heard on the radio and he's no stranger on social media.

"It's a dream come true," says Porter about his opportunity to produce a feature film. According to Porter the creator of the series The Bern Notice reached out to him to produce the upcoming film version of the series.

Currently, the series is run on Amazon Prime and they're currently looking for vendors and streaming services to run the movie.

Porter says that he's always wanted to make it to Hollywood, but doesn't want to move there. Producing the upcoming movie is the highlight of a long promoting career.

Porter is known for his eagerness to help others and in Porter-fashion he plans on doing just that this Saturday at the premiere.

The Red Moon Ale House will debut the movie at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. The event is free and Porter encourages any present of future filmmakers to come out for a special Q & A session.

Bern Notice follows the adventures of Bern and his grandson. The movie like the series is rated for mature adults and is in the same genre as the series South Park and Family Guy.

According to Porter the film has received positive feedback and has been recognized by the film community.

calexicochronicle.com

‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ Protest Comes to Imperial Valley

EL CENTRO — Shouts of “Bans off my body!” came from the 30-plus people gathered on the sidewalk in front of the Imperial Valley Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest Health Center in El Centro on Saturday morning, May 14. Men and women held up signs calling...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Fire Inside Old Cistern Brings Big Response

EL CENTRO — A small fire in an abandoned cistern brought a near-tactical response from the El Centro Fire Department on Friday morning, May 13, complete with the deployment of the department’s urban search and rescue trailer and its specialized equipment. Although it was all for naught, fire...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Students claim school bus driver prevented them from speaking Spanish

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Elementary School District One said it's investigating reports of a school bus driver who was upset after some students were speaking Spanish on the bus. The relative of a student at Woodard Junior High School says the driver got upset when students continued speaking...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

MISSING PERSON: Manuel Gonzalez Rodriguez

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department made a post on social media regarding Manuel Gonzalez Rodriguez, who went missing on May 12. Rodriguez went missing from his home at about 10:15 p.m. and was last seen driving around Avenue B and 24th Street at about 10:54 p.m.
YUMA, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona begins busing migrants from Yuma to Washington, DC

PHOENIX — Arizona has started transporting migrants seeking asylum from Yuma to Washington, D.C., a spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey confirmed Friday. Two buses with a combined 60 migrants left the Arizona border town for the nation’s capital on Thursday, according to the spokesman. The migrants going on...
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

