May is Stroke Awareness Month
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The month of May is Stroke Awareness Month and is aimed at educating people about the signs of a stroke and how prevalent they can be.
The American Heart Association reports that there are around 800,000 cases of strokes annually, which is about as common as a heart attack.Storm fatality confirmed in Sioux Falls, city official says
UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s has its own distinguished stroke center and coordinator Jennifer Heuertz said identifying a stroke in a timely manner can absolutely save lives.
“That is where the time comes in because there are sometimes opportunities for us to give medication to improve that blood flow to dissolve a cot before there’s a lot of damage that’s done to your brain,” said Heuertz.
Heuertz said the acronym “BE FAST” can be used to remember common symptoms of a person suffering from a stroke. The acronym means balance, eyes, face, arm, speech, and time, which is designed to help people recognize common symptoms of a stroke and to call 911 right away.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0