The body of a Lawrence man who had been missing since April 30 was recovered from Milford Lake in Geary County, Kansas, authorities say. Jesse Paul Sockness, 41, was with a woman at the lake two weeks ago. According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, the woman who was with Sockness said they had “located a water vessel made from 55 gallon drums and 2×4 lumber.”

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO