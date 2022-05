May is Bike Month, and we’re kicking off the “Chris and Damien” era at #SGVConnect with two interviews that tie-in to bicycling in the San Gabriel Valley. First, Chris visits La Cañada Flintridge to interview Senator Anthony Portantino. Portantino famously became an avid cyclist during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders and has developed his own bicycling exercise routine. He has taken his new bicycling passion with him to Sacramento where he authored legislation that would force more communities to plan for and make progress on bicycle and pedestrian planning.

