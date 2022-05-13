ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kelly uses veto authority to reject infectious disease, Medicaid and election bills

By Tim Carpenter
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wka47_0fdabTPV00

Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed three bills on Friday, including measures on public health response to infectious disease, creation of a no-bid Medicaid contract and a measure limiting the executive branch's ability to enforce election law. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill allowing autonomous vehicles to operate on Kansas roads and vetoed legislation restricting public health officials’ response to all infectious disease outbreaks, a mandate imposing a no-bid contract for Medicaid services and limitations on the executive branch’s enforcement of election law.

Kelly began by vetoing Senate Bill 34, which was adopted during a late-night session of the Legislature and targeted mask mandates, quarantine orders and vaccination requirements that some Republican lawmakers believed undermined individual liberties during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn’t passed by two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate, which would be the threshold required to override a veto.

The Democratic governor said she opposed vaccine passports and COVID-19 vaccination mandates, but couldn’t accept the “one-size-fits-all approach” for all infectious diseases erupting in Kansas. For example, she said, the bill would make it more difficult for the Kansas agricultural sector to fight the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

“As a result,” she said, “this legislation creates significant safety concerns for workers, for employers, for the economy and for all Kansans. Schools could not adequately respond to an outbreak of measles in a classroom, and manufacturing facilities could not respond to a tuberculosis outbreak.”

Kelly vetoed House Bill 2387 that required her administration to halt development of an update to the state’s $3.9 billion Medicaid contracts with managed care companies coordinating services to elderly and disabled Kansans. She said a transparent, competitive bidding process was key to making certain contracts with the MCO companies provided the most value to Kansas taxpayers.

During the 2022 legislative session, Republicans sought to delay reworking KanCare contracts until after the November election in hopes a Republican was elected governor. GOP lawmakers who pushed the bill refused to identify individuals, companies or organizations in support of the delay, preferring to keep that information confidential. In addition, there was no guarantee federal regulators would approve of Kansas extending contracts into 2023.

“The language included in HB 2387 regarding the current MCO contracts is a product of closed-door dealings to push legislation that did not have a single proponent,” Kelly said. “There is little question that this effort is fraught with legal issues and jeopardizes our Medicaid program.”

This bill wasn’t approved by the House and Senate with the two-thirds margin indicating a veto override would be a certainty.

“We must favor transparency and fair competition over attempts to re-insert corruption into the state contracting process,” the governor said.

Kelly is seeking re-election in November, and her likely GOP opponent is Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

In addition, Kelly rejected House Bill 2252 that forbid the executive branch, including the governor, secretary of state or attorney general, from entering into agreements to enforce election law. She said the bill was an overreach into the executive branch’s constitutional duties, but this bill was supported by two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate.

“If passed, it would also lead to costly litigation at the expense of Kansas taxpayers,” she said.

Rep. Tatum Lee, a Ness City Republican, objected to the veto of the election bill and the COVID-19 legislation in a Facebook post shortly after the veto announcement. She called on House and Senate leadership to help override the vetoes when the Legislature returns to Topeka later this month.

“The war is real you all. We are fighting for the soul of our nation,” Lee said . “Ryckman, Hawkins, Finch in the House and Masterson in the Senate. Do they have the courage to fight back? Do they have the courage to stand?”

Kelly said she signed Senate Bill 313 which provided for the use and regulation of autonomous motor vehicles and established the Autonomous Vehicle Advisory Committee.

The post Kelly uses veto authority to reject infectious disease, Medicaid and election bills appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 10

Roger
2d ago

New York-born Laura Kelly has been a disaster for Kansans. Her overzealous lockdowns and mask mandates hurt small Kansas businesses the most. She went after churches harder than strip clubs for COVID violations.She was the first U.S. governor to stop in-class learning in schools. She vetoed a bill that would have prevented biological males from competing against biological females in sports. I guess she doesn't care about the athletic dreams of biological females in Kansas.

Reply
8
Eugene Newman
2d ago

of course she did!!Good representation of middle of the road" !!! What lies she is feeding everyone. This is why the legislature had to restrict her abuse of power. First state Governor to close schools. and proves it with these 3 bill vetos.

Reply
6
Daniel Perttunen
2d ago

So one size fits all bills should not exist... Hmmm looks like Kelly has her work cut out for her. There have been a ton blanket laws that have been put onto the books while she was in office... Why start trying toward the end? Very sad that she will allow government over reach.

Reply
3
Related
Kansas Reflector

Kelly signs education budget and policy bundle, asks Legislature to fully fund special education

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly signed Monday a bill providing more than $6 billion for K-12 education and making several policy changes, including a controversial provision allowing students to openly transfer to districts around Kansas. House Bill 2567 fully funds public education, according to the Gannon school finance settlement, Kelly noted in signing the bill. […] The post Kelly signs education budget and policy bundle, asks Legislature to fully fund special education appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Simple reforms could make the Kansas Legislature more transparent. Leaders don’t want that.

Kansas Reflector editor Sherman Smith published a must-read analysis last week. “How the Kansas Legislature avoids public scrutiny by hiding in darkness” included detail after detail showing how an institution with Republican supermajorities nonetheless takes shortcut after shortcut to conceal its actions. Others have written about these problems before. The Kansas City Star published a […] The post Simple reforms could make the Kansas Legislature more transparent. Leaders don’t want that. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kelly, KS
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Ness City, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas governor signs bill to fully fund K-12 education

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2567 on Monday, which fully funds K-12 education for the fourth consecutive year and guarantees funding through the 2024 fiscal year. “I am pleased to be able to uphold my commitment to fully fund our public schools,” the governor said....
KANSAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Missouri Legislature passes constitutional amendment allowing increase in funding to Kansas City police

A constitutional amendment that would allow the state Legislature to increase the minimum required funding for Kansas City’s police department passed Missouri’s state Legislature on Friday. The measure passed in Missouri’s House of Representatives before they ended the legislative session, with 103 votes supporting the measure and 44 votes opposing the measure.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Schmidt
St. Joseph Post

Sen. Blunt frustrated to see WOTUS return

Agricultural groups remain opposed to an expansion of Environmental Protection Agency authority under the Clean Water Act. The Biden Administration has resurrected the Waters of the United States rule which the Obama Administration failed to implement, unable to overcome legal challenges. Missouri US Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican, asserts the...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
The Wichita Beacon

Lawmakers want to expand eligibility for free community college in Kansas

Less than a year into offering free community college for Kansas students in some high-demand fields, the state legislature is proposing adjustments to expand access. While 663 students received the Kansas Promise Scholarship during the first semester of the new program, according to an early 2022 report to the Kansas Legislature, nearly 75% of those who applied didn’t receive an award. About $1.5 million of the $10 million budgeted for the fiscal year was distributed. Data for the current semester isn’t yet available.
KANSAS STATE
kttn.com

Missouri joins other states in lawsuit against Biden administration for reinstating California exemption in Clean Air Act

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office joined a lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration’s decision to allow California to set burdensome and oppressive emissions standards in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as an exemption under the Clean Air Act. “Over 40 percent of the nation’s motor vehicles...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Kansas Legislature#Vetoes#Kansas Senate#Senate Bill#Republican#House#Democratic
KAKE TV

Defend Roe rally held at Wichita park Sunday

Organizers hosted a Defend Roe rally in Wichita at A. Price Woodard park Sunday. The group, and three speakers, spoke out against the leaked United States Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and proposed Kansas abortion amendment scheduled for an Aug. 2 vote. Host Abigail Bailey said she was expecting counter protesters, but none showed up.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Kansas Reflector

Why an ambitious effort to overhaul Kansas water management fell short

The dire state of water in western Kansas is not in dispute. The aquifer Kansans out west rely on to irrigate crops and provide drinking water dropped by a foot in 2021.  “If you look at charts as to where it was … when they started irrigating and now, it’s alarming,” said the House Water […] The post Why an ambitious effort to overhaul Kansas water management fell short appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Missouri governor signs supplemental budget bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed a second supplementary budget bill that the general assembly passed last week. According to a press release from the governor’s office regarding the bill, it “allocates supplemental funding for grant programs and operations across state government, including K-12 school programs, domestic and sexual violence victim services, water and wastewater services, child abuse prevention programs, and health care projects, among others.”
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy