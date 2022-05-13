This Cinema Club Let’s You Enjoy Cannabis And A Movie On A Historic L.A. Rooftop

Calling all film buffs and cannabis fanatics, 420 is every Sunday when it comes to The Cannabis And Movies Club . Every one of their cinema events takes place at the historic Montalban Theater rooftop. Guests in attendance can expect music, fun activities, and delicious food options that will satisfy all your munchies. Doors Open at 5P.M and the movie starts at 7P.M., so you’ll have more than enough time to enjoy industry sponsors. Yes, consumption of cannabis is allowed and even encouraged! The theater has 200 seats allowing plenty of space to bring friends and make new ones.

You can catch iconic films like Bridesmaids to Pulp Fiction this month and next month. If you’re thinking about attending this cinematic event, visit The Cannabis And Movies Club site to become a member and grab your tickets.

Next Event: Sunday, May 15 – Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Location: 1615 Vine Street, Hollywood, CA 90028