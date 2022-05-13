ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Trenton Board of Education releases Superintendent Mike Stegman from his contract

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trenton R-9 School District has announced the Board of Education released Superintendent Mike Stegman...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

North Central Missouri College and Missouri Western State University sign Pirates2Griffons Pathway dual admissions agreement

Students taking classes at North Central Missouri College can now experience campus life at Missouri Western State University while completing their associate’s degree at NCMC. North Central Missouri College and Missouri Western State University have signed a dual admissions agreement called the Pirates2Griffons Pathway. The Pirates2Griffons Pathway allows NCMC...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Trenton High School Choir members receive awards

Trenton High School Choir members received awards during a recent concert. Instructor Tyler Busick said the students were selected for their leadership and musicianship throughout the year. Concert Choir. Outstanding Soprano – Faith Lee. Outstanding Alto – Brett Kennedy. Outstanding Tenor – Noah Wecker. Outstanding Bass –...
TRENTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Trenton, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Trenton, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Edwin Lee Allender

Edwin Lee Allender, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Earl Edwin and Dora Lula (VanderLinden) Allender, born on January 14, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1950, and after graduation, he attended Engineering School for two years. In 1949, Edwin joined the Army Reserves, and in 1950, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country for twenty-four years, and at the time of his retirement was a Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the Navy, Edwin worked as a supervisor for Grinnell Corporation, a fire, and sprinkler installation company. In 1954, he married Betty Derocher who passed away, and in 2008, Edwin married Dorothy Barker. From 1974 until his passing, he was a member of the Chillicothe American Legion serving in many capacities such as Adjutant, Commander, District Commander, and Chair for many positions. He was the founding President of the Livingston County Veteran’s Association until January of 2022. Edwin worked tirelessly along with others to secure funding for the new Livingston County Veteran’s Association Building. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, waterskiing, playing cards, woodworking, and working on vehicles. Edwin was a very faithful man who attended church wherever he was living at the time and most notably, the Wheeling First Christian Church in his later years. During his military career, he belonged to numerous Navy Clubs, the American Legion, and V.F.W..
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man sentenced to seven year prison term with Missouri Department of Corrections

Trenton resident Jessie Lee Ingraham has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to a drug charge and admitted to a violation of conditions of probation. In Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court, Ingraham was sentenced to a seven-year term with the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance as of March 25th.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Donations for community fireworks display in Trenton now being accepted

While the event itself is seven weeks away, a committee is getting busy raising funds for the 2022 community fireworks display in Trenton which is scheduled for Sunday night July 3rd. The committee of local residents is coordinating the fundraising effort through the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce. Chairperson Diane...
TRENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Education
kmmo.com

STUDENTS PROTEST FOR SECOND DAY AT MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL

Police officers were present at Marshal High School for a second straight day of protests by students. A release from MHS Principal Christy Jones and MPS Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher on Thursday, May 12, said, “Today, a small group of Marshall High School students protested the district’s inaction concerning an incident that occurred over the weekend, off school property. The district has no jurisdiction in these types of incidents, but does take seriously the disruption of the educational process within and outside the building, whether during the regular school day, and before or after, and will take the necessary steps to maintain a safe environment for students and adults. The situation was defused by school officials and the Marshall Police Department. No students or adults were injured or in danger at any time. The safety and protection of all students and staff, at all times, is the top priority of MPS administration and Board of Education.”
MARSHALL, MO
kttn.com

Boil advisory issued for a portion of Sullivan County

Because of water system maintenance work, some customers within the Sullivan County Public Water Supply District have been placed on a precautionary boil advisory. The advisory will continue until further notice for rural water customers on Route E, west of Highway 139 into Mercer County. Also included are those along Juke Box Street, Meadow Road, the town of Harris, and Highway 139 south of Route E to Manor Drive.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Wanted man in Johnson County

Nearly 14-hundred students graduated from Southeast Missouri State University today. Southern 7 Health Dept. has seen an increase in children with hepatitis recently. Recreational marijuana use could become legal in MO. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Recreational marijuana use could soon become legalized in the state of Missouri.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Input costs versus crop prices a top concern for a Missouri farmer

(Brownfield Network) – A central Missouri farmer says input costs vs the price he’s getting for grain has been his top concern last fall. Bill Betteridge tells Brownfield the $1200 fall price tag on anhydrous made him consider waiting to buy in the spring. “When I initially heard that’s what they were asking for anhydrous [I thought] maybe we’ll just wait until this spring and see if it’s any better, but that didn’t pan out,” he said.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
kchi.com

Booked Into the Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail

Two people were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. 37-year-old Larry E Shultz of Chillicothe was booked into the jail on a bond revocation warrant. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 2nd following a guilty plea on charges of Property Damage and Burglary. Bond Is set at $20,000.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMBC.com

Former respiratory therapist charged with murder waives extradition

OLATHE, Kan. — The former hospital respiratory therapist now charged in a patient's death in 2002 is heading back to Livingston County, Missouri. Jennifer Anne Hall appeared by video conference before a Johnson County, Kansas judge Friday afternoon after being arrested in Overland Park on an unrelated identity theft charge.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Pickup and farm tractor collide on Highway 129

A Branson resident was hurt Saturday afternoon south of Green City when a pickup truck collided with a farm tractor. The driver of the pickup, 25-year-old Jerold Robertson was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with moderate injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 53-year-old Timothy Harrelson of Milan, was not reported hurt.
GREEN CITY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Independence, Missouri man charged in U.S. Capitol riot

An Independence, Missouri man is now charged for his actions in the U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021. Joey Parker tells us about a tip that led to the man’s arrest. Devin Rossman is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building and three other charges relating to disorderly conduct on the day of the insurrection. After a tip, investigators found a picture posted on Facebook the day after the violence.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy