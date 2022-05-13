ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

A Look Back in Time: Centralia Tops Lewis County Liquor Revenue List in Year When Sales Topped $800,000

Liquor sales in Lewis County reached an aggregate of $801,608 in the reporting year of Oct. 1, 1950, to Sept. 30, 1951. The report came in as the 18th annual report conducted by the state's liquor control board since the end of the U.S. prohibition of alcohol. Centralians...

Chronicle

Silver Acres Adult Family Homes Opens Second Location in Twin Cities

With a home already in Chehalis, Silver Acres Adult Family Homes opened a new long-term care facility in Centralia earlier this month, adding a second spot in the Twin Cities where the business can help aging area residents live out their sunset years. The home, which is located at 1221...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Flurry of Candidates Mark First Day of Filing Week for Upcoming Elections

The road to the August primary election and the November general election officially began Monday with the start of filing week. Would-be candidates have through Friday afternoon to file the necessary paperwork with county auditor offices to get their names on the ballot. By early Monday afternoon, 36 candidates had...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Announces Revised Road Work Schedule for Reynolds Avenue

Paving operations on Reynolds Avenue from Johnson Road to Harrison Avenue will begin on Monday, May 23, instead of Tuesday, May 17, as previously posted by the City of Centralia. It's the second time the work has been rescheduled, presumably due to weather. The closure will begin at approximately...
CENTRALIA, WA
kentreporter.com

Bowen Scarff: founder of Kent Ford dealership dies at age 94

Bowen Scarff, founder of Kent's Bowen Scarff Ford in 1958, died April 28 of natural causes at age 94. Born John Bowen Scarff on May 14, 1927, he died at home with his wife, Janie Scarff, and oldest son Mike Scarff, at his side, according to an obituary posted on the Marlatt Funeral Home website.
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Toledo Fishing Derby Delayed Until September

The annual Jim and Penny Lancaster Kids Fishing Derby has been postponed to Sept. 17, according to Kelli Stover, who runs the fishing derby with her husband Mike. The derby is usually held on the second Saturday of May but had to be postponed due to construction at Toledo's South County Park.
TOLEDO, WA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Tacoma, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Tacoma is a thriving city on the Puget Sound coast, about a 30-mile drive south of Seattle. It has a vibrant waterfront section dotted with restaurants and activities and is home to nearly 200,000 people. Tacoma is also the location to visit if you want the best taste mix coffee for your breakfast or a cold beverage for your afternoon walk.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Wet, Windy Weather Will Wallop Western Washington Wednesday

A powerful winter-like storm will bring rain and wind to western Washington on Wednesday. A foot of snow could fall in the Cascades. "It's something we would be used to seeing in November or December, not necessarily in May," said National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Michalski. Tuesday will be partly...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Fentanyl Overdose Deaths More Than Doubled Between 2020 and 2021, Thurston County Data Shows

On May 9, medical response units in Tumwater responded to a person believed to have overdosed. Despite efforts to reverse the effects of the drugs, the person died. Shawn Crimmins, fire captain in Tumwater, said there was a 40% increase in overdose cardiac arrests in Thurston County from 2020 to 2021. Much of that can be blamed on the growing presence of fentanyl circulating here, as it is in cities across the country.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Blazers Drop Final Series to Grays Harbor

GH Pitching — Hopper 3.1 IP, 6 hits, 3 ER, BB, 3 K; Highlights — McMurdo 2-3, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 3 BB;. Cen Pitching — Beairsto 7 IP, 2 hits, BB, 11 K; Highlights — Taggart 1-3, run; Dalton 2-3; GH Pitching — Barth 7...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Rededication at Centralia Masonic Temple Provides Look Inside

The Centralia Masonic Temple has reached the century mark. The Masonic Organization still owns the Centralia Masonic Temple and Freemasons continue to meet in the third-floor Lodge Room. On Saturday, area Freemasons gathered to rededicate the cornerstone of the temple. The Centralia Masonic Temple is located at North Pearl and Magnolia streets in the historic district of Centralia. The ceremony took place by the temple's Magnolia Street entrance. "The laying of the cornerstone is an enduring American tradition," said local Lodge Master Bill Scarbrough in a press release before the event. "It originated with Benjamin Franklin's dedication of the Pennsylvania State House. Perhaps the most famous of all was when George Washington laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol Building. The ceremony is still performed at public buildings throughout the country, including many in Washington state." The building's cornerstone was first dedicated on July 7, 1922, by Grand Master James McCormack.
CENTRALIA, WA

