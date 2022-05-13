A Look Back in Time: Centralia Tops Lewis County Liquor Revenue List in Year When Sales Topped $800,000
3 days ago
Liquor sales in Lewis County reached an aggregate of $801,608 in the reporting year of Oct. 1, 1950, to Sept. 30, 1951. The report came in as the 18th annual report conducted by the state’s liquor control board since the end of the U.S. prohibition of alcohol. Centralians...
As we waited inside Corbet Theatre Saturday evening for the Centralia College production of the musical “Into the Woods” to begin, I perused the program listing the cast members and their backgrounds. I recognized several names, including Nick Hall, who I recently saw perform in “One Flew Over...
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Daniel Warn at dan@chronline.com. May 17-20 at the Winlock High School Greenhouse; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Winlock FFA and Agriculture Program will be holding their annual plant sale. Come out and support these hard-working students. Flower Power: Flower...
Late last week, a Centralia City Councilor expressed criticism of her fellow councilors’ actions during the council meeting on May 10. Councilor Leah Daarud put forth a resolution aimed at supporting local law enforcement to be considered on the agenda during last week’s meeting, but the council decided to strike the resolution from the agenda.
With a home already in Chehalis, Silver Acres Adult Family Homes opened a new long-term care facility in Centralia earlier this month, adding a second spot in the Twin Cities where the business can help aging area residents live out their sunset years. The home, which is located at 1221...
SEQUIM – It’s finally been decided by WSDOT officials and local stakeholders what will be done to improve safety and traffic flow along Highway 101 east of Sequim, but no one knows yet when work will begin. State transportation officials say they’ve settled on options that will finish...
The road to the August primary election and the November general election officially began Monday with the start of filing week. Would-be candidates have through Friday afternoon to file the necessary paperwork with county auditor offices to get their names on the ballot. By early Monday afternoon, 36 candidates had...
Property values in select cities in East King County have skyrocketed, leading King County Assessor John Wilson to warn homeowners about noticeable increases in property taxes. “When I saw the initial numbers, it was frankly just breathtaking, you know? And I actually told our team, are you sure? Go back...
Paving operations on Reynolds Avenue from Johnson Road to Harrison Avenue will begin on Monday, May 23, instead of Tuesday, May 17, as previously posted by the City of Centralia. It’s the second time the work has been rescheduled, presumably due to weather. The closure will begin at approximately...
Bowen Scarff, founder of Kent’s Bowen Scarff Ford in 1958, died April 28 of natural causes at age 94. Born John Bowen Scarff on May 14, 1927, he died at home with his wife, Janie Scarff, and oldest son Mike Scarff, at his side, according to an obituary posted on the Marlatt Funeral Home website.
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video ran on April 20 and covered the push for safer marijuana banking regulations. As pot shop robberies surge across Washington, the State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) is offering cannabis retailers a free security assessment through a third-party firm. LCB has partnered...
At the north end of the Olympic Peninsula, trucks carrying massive trees rumble through the City of Port Angeles. Humans here have dramatically altered the old-growth forests that ring the snowy peaks of the mountains nearby. But residents are working to preserve what they can of this wilderness. For many...
The annual Jim and Penny Lancaster Kids Fishing Derby has been postponed to Sept. 17, according to Kelli Stover, who runs the fishing derby with her husband Mike. The derby is usually held on the second Saturday of May but had to be postponed due to construction at Toledo’s South County Park.
An Australian company is eying property next to the soon-to-close coal power plant in Centralia, Washington, to build a big hydrogen fuel production facility. Fortescue Future Industries went public with its plans during a hydrogen symposium hosted by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County on Thursday. Fortescue Future Industries is...
Vehicles that remain in place for more than 72 consecutive hours will now be subject to a tow, courtesy of the City of Seattle. Friday, the Seattle Department of Transportation announced that full parking enforcement had resumed, ending a pandemic-era moratorium on the 72-hour parking law. In a news release,...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Tacoma is a thriving city on the Puget Sound coast, about a 30-mile drive south of Seattle. It has a vibrant waterfront section dotted with restaurants and activities and is home to nearly 200,000 people. Tacoma is also the location to visit if you want the best taste mix coffee for your breakfast or a cold beverage for your afternoon walk.
A powerful winter-like storm will bring rain and wind to western Washington on Wednesday. A foot of snow could fall in the Cascades. "It's something we would be used to seeing in November or December, not necessarily in May," said National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Michalski. Tuesday will be partly...
On May 9, medical response units in Tumwater responded to a person believed to have overdosed. Despite efforts to reverse the effects of the drugs, the person died. Shawn Crimmins, fire captain in Tumwater, said there was a 40% increase in overdose cardiac arrests in Thurston County from 2020 to 2021. Much of that can be blamed on the growing presence of fentanyl circulating here, as it is in cities across the country.
The Centralia Masonic Temple has reached the century mark. The Masonic Organization still owns the Centralia Masonic Temple and Freemasons continue to meet in the third-floor Lodge Room. On Saturday, area Freemasons gathered to rededicate the cornerstone of the temple. The Centralia Masonic Temple is located at North Pearl and Magnolia streets in the historic district of Centralia. The ceremony took place by the temple’s Magnolia Street entrance. “The laying of the cornerstone is an enduring American tradition,” said local Lodge Master Bill Scarbrough in a press release before the event. “It originated with Benjamin Franklin’s dedication of the Pennsylvania State House. Perhaps the most famous of all was when George Washington laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol Building. The ceremony is still performed at public buildings throughout the country, including many in Washington state.” The building’s cornerstone was first dedicated on July 7, 1922, by Grand Master James McCormack.
TACOMA, Wash. — A 25-year-old Renton man has been sentenced to 200 months in prison for second degree murder after he brutally murdered a 21-year-old woman in the Olympic National Forest, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “This cruel and coldhearted attack robbed a family of a young and...
