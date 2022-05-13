Forest County combats substance abuse with "Walk for Recovery" for residents and tribal members

JOB DUTIES: Coordinates and implements the countywide addressing system for all Towns and City in accordance with Chapter 16 of the Oneida County Code, Road Naming and Uniform Addressing system. Facilitates the naming of all newly created private and public roads, existing un-named roads or easement drives to be included in the 911 system, changes existing road names where conflicts occur and maintains the master road name file for the entire county to comply with NextGen 911 standards. Processes address applications and assigns new E911 addresses for all properties requiring an address in the city and county. Notifies all Towns and City, landowners, post offices, law enforcement dispatch centers, Intrados, tele communications companies, utilities, delivery services, Census, and other entities dependent on addresses of assignments or changes for all roads and/or address assignments. Identify existing incorrectly assigned addresses, which may be out of sequence or a result of other discrepancies and assign new addresses. Reviews land divisions from Planning & Zoning for compliance with road naming and addressing ordinance. Maintains accurate ESN's (Emergency Service Zone Numbers), ALI (Automatic Location Identification) and Master Street Address Guide (MSAG) data to support the County Sheriff, Town and City Law Enforcement Dispatch Centers and assists the Communication Lieutenant with resolving ALI discrepancies. Uses the ArcGIS software suite to update and maintain GIS datasets for addressing, roads, parcels, etc. and produces maps for addressing, parcel mapping, parcel splits and custom mapping. Assists Real Property with the review of recorded deeds and other documents for accuracy, completeness, title, ownership, parcel identification number, mailing address, legal description, parcel closures & area, parcel splits, title searches to update and maintain real property listings in Oneida County to create accurate assessment and tax rolls and tax bills. Assists in the tax foreclosed property sales and other county property land transactions, drafting of deeds for county real estate transactions, submitting the E-Return and recording documents. Assists the public with land related issues, using public terminals and the land records web sites. Assists in field survey work and use of GPS technologies. Assists law enforcement requests for GIS assistance in search and rescue, storms, fire or other disasters to aid emergency operations either during normal business operations or after hours. Attends meetings; drafts correspondence; makes presentations; maintains equipment inventory, orders supply; assists with departmental budget and reports; prepares invoices; makes copies of departmental materials; files and indexes records; mails or emails out information as needed.

ONEIDA COUNTY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO