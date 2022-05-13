ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest County, WI

Forest County combats substance abuse with "Walk for Recovery" for residents and tribal members

By Michael Lodholz
WJFW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes the first step can be the hardest one. But it can be made a little easier by embracing your culture. Two Native American tribes live in Forest County. They are proud to live in their tight-knit communities. "So my community is my everything. I was born...

www.wjfw.com

Comments / 2

WJFW-TV

Child Care Teacher-HIRING BONUS! - 3188476

JOB DUTIES: Instruct children (infants through preschool) in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth. QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. Completed, enrolled in, or willing to enroll in childcare courses to meet the State of Wisconsin Daycare Licensing Regulations. Certification of State of Wisconsin Daycare Licensing. Certification infant/child CPR, First Aide, AED.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Youth Respite Worker - 3196898

JOB DUTIES: Respite Workers provide care for children with special needs to allow the family to have a break from their caregiving responsibilities. Children may have cognitive, development, or physical disabilities which require specialized training and skills. Services may take place in the home or in the community. Duties may include but are not limited to feeding, clothing, toileting, recreational play, school support, help daily living skills, and more depending on the individual client's needs.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

GIS Specialist - Addressing Coordinator - 3193669

JOB DUTIES: Coordinates and implements the countywide addressing system for all Towns and City in accordance with Chapter 16 of the Oneida County Code, Road Naming and Uniform Addressing system. Facilitates the naming of all newly created private and public roads, existing un-named roads or easement drives to be included in the 911 system, changes existing road names where conflicts occur and maintains the master road name file for the entire county to comply with NextGen 911 standards. Processes address applications and assigns new E911 addresses for all properties requiring an address in the city and county. Notifies all Towns and City, landowners, post offices, law enforcement dispatch centers, Intrados, tele communications companies, utilities, delivery services, Census, and other entities dependent on addresses of assignments or changes for all roads and/or address assignments. Identify existing incorrectly assigned addresses, which may be out of sequence or a result of other discrepancies and assign new addresses. Reviews land divisions from Planning & Zoning for compliance with road naming and addressing ordinance. Maintains accurate ESN's (Emergency Service Zone Numbers), ALI (Automatic Location Identification) and Master Street Address Guide (MSAG) data to support the County Sheriff, Town and City Law Enforcement Dispatch Centers and assists the Communication Lieutenant with resolving ALI discrepancies. Uses the ArcGIS software suite to update and maintain GIS datasets for addressing, roads, parcels, etc. and produces maps for addressing, parcel mapping, parcel splits and custom mapping. Assists Real Property with the review of recorded deeds and other documents for accuracy, completeness, title, ownership, parcel identification number, mailing address, legal description, parcel closures & area, parcel splits, title searches to update and maintain real property listings in Oneida County to create accurate assessment and tax rolls and tax bills. Assists in the tax foreclosed property sales and other county property land transactions, drafting of deeds for county real estate transactions, submitting the E-Return and recording documents. Assists the public with land related issues, using public terminals and the land records web sites. Assists in field survey work and use of GPS technologies. Assists law enforcement requests for GIS assistance in search and rescue, storms, fire or other disasters to aid emergency operations either during normal business operations or after hours. Attends meetings; drafts correspondence; makes presentations; maintains equipment inventory, orders supply; assists with departmental budget and reports; prepares invoices; makes copies of departmental materials; files and indexes records; mails or emails out information as needed.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
Forest County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Forest County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
UPMATTERS

MMA fighter from northern Wisconsin accused of ‘violent acts against women’, authorities ask for info

(WFRV) – Authorities in northern Wisconsin are investigating a mixed martial arts fighter who reportedly committed violent acts against women. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page asking for information about possible criminal incidents of a man from Lac du Flambeau. The man, identified as 29-year-old Frank Schuman, has reportedly committed violent acts against women.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Van Deurzen announces run for Wisconsin’s 5th Assembly District

KAUKAUNA — Democrat Joseph “Joey” Van Deurzen has filed to run in the November 2022 election to represent Wisconsin’s 5th District in the state Assembly. The district includes the city of Kaukauna, along with much of northeast Outagamie County and part of Brown County. The seat...
WSAW

Wausau VA Clinic now open at new site in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Monday, patients at Wausau’s VA Clinic will be seen at a new clinic in Rothschild. Work began in March 2021 to convert the former Shopko location into a health clinic for veterans. Since the Shopko building is so much bigger than the previous location, the VA will also offer new programs.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scams targeting veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers are targeting veterans at an alarming rate. Plus, deputies, officers and a credit union teaming up to protect consumers. Scammers play off veterans’ trust and patriotism, costing them millions of dollars. The scam artists lure veterans with lines about benefits and military charities.
GREEN BAY, WI
#Substance Abuse#Opioids#Alcohol#Native American#Potawatomi
wearegreenbay.com

Hobart man involved in Brown County arson to be sentenced in federal court, state charges dismissed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple felony and misdemeanor charges against a man from Hobart have all been dismissed in state court, but will be sentenced in federal court. According to court records, 25-year-old James Ambrosius was charged with seven counts of ‘Arson of Building without Owner’s Consent’, which are felony C charges. However, Ambrosius is still facing charges at the federal level.
HOBART, WI
Fox11online.com

6 Northeast Wisconsin counties in 'medium' level of COVID-19 activity

(WLUK) -- As COVID-19 levels continue to rise, Brown County leaders are asking people to take precautions against spreading the virus. Six area counties -- Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Menominee, Shawano and Winnebago -- are listed in the "medium" category for virus activity according to Friday's U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update. That is twice last week's count for the area.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point dogs recover after school bus accident

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - If you have driven in Stevens Point, the sight of three golden retrievers hanging out of the back of a white pickup truck topper might be familiar. Riggs, Gunnar and Champ go everywhere with their owner, Jim Gruba, but a crash put their daily car rides on hold.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

DNR update to logging rules raises alarms for activists

An update to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rules that guide logging on public lands has raised concerns among activists that the department will allow more trees to be cut down and harm the state’s northern forests. The DNR’s Forestry Best Management Practices Advisory Committee is working to...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

School district seeking new superintendent following resignation

ELCHO - The Elcho School District is now seeking a new superintendent. This comes after the previous superintendent Stephanie Hubbard resigned. Hubbard's resignation takes effect July 1 after the school year ends. Hubbard's list of accomplishments being superintendent includes passing a three-year referendum in the April Spring Election. The referendum...
ELCHO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oconto County experiences major flooding

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – When night turned to day and the sun came out, residents all over Oconto County say they were shocked by what a Friday night storm left behind. For William Grawien, the storm left behind several feet of water in his backyard destroying his garden.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WISN

Wisconsin man charged in Capitol riot

PLOVER, Wis. — A Plover man is facing federal charges for the riot at the Capitol on Jan 6. According to paperwork from the FBI, phone records and photos show Conlin Weyer was at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 last year. Weyer, 21, was charged...
PLOVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Realty Specialist-Lands Program - 3186444

JOB DUTIES: Assist in communications with landowners to obtain rights-of-way deeds or easements, appraisals, and surveys in order to accomplish the work of the unit. Provide technical advice on appropriate authorities and fees for issuance of special use authorization in accordance with policy, laws, regulations, and local conditions to facilitate understanding. Communicate with interested parties to convey information, gain compliance with policies, and to resolve routine problems. Perform title searches in order to identify owners and outstanding rights and interests and/or to solve land ownership disputes. Serve as the technical authority on all phases of ownership adjustments activities to facilitate understanding. Assist in the preparation of plans and preliminary drafts of annual program of work for land and rights-of-way acquisition, exchange, and disposal to meet unit goals and objectives. Process complex special use authorization renewals, transfer of ownership, terminations, revocations, or suspensions as appropriate to accomplish the work of the unit. Prepare and assemble applications, stipulations, documents for review, and letters of consent regarding lands special use permits, easements and licenses for roads, power lines, pipelines, and similar projects to meet unit goals and objectives. Plan the work to be accomplished by assigning work to employees and establishing production or quality standards for the unit's work. Establish and communicate guidelines and performance requirements to employees including conducting formal performance reviews and identifying developmental and training needs of employees. Reinforce to others that offensive, harassing, and intimidating behavior will not be tolerated. Promote an inclusive work environment that is free from all types of discrimination.
RHINELANDER, WI

