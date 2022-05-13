ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Julie Valentine Center reacts to Brook Graham pleading guilty in ‘Julie Valentine’ death

By Kelci O'Donnell
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGZLq_0fdaa0FY00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – When a child is abused, the effects are felt across the entire community. That is what has happened for more than 30 years since the death of Julie Valentine and her brother.

Now, Valentine’s name holds a meaning much greater than one investigation. It’s a name that continues to impact victims of abuse.

Thursday afternoon, there was a new twist in a child death investigation dating back to the 1990s presented inside a Greenville County courtroom.

“Brook Graham pled guilty today [Thursday] to one charge of desecration of human remains and two counts of unlawful neglect towards a child, and those are related to the two children that were found back in 1989 and 1990, in Greenville County, that had been left abandoned,” said Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

More than 30 years later, Brook Graham, pleaded guilty after her two children were found lifeless.

Prosecutors said a newborn girl, known as Julie Valentine, was left in a cardboard box in a field back in 1990.

It was one day before Valentine’s Day, which led to her name– a name that now holds a significant meaning several decades after her death.

“I believe the community, the investigators that were dedicated to solving that case, kept her name alive for many years,” said Shauna Galloway-Williams, owner and CEO of the Julie Valentine Center.

Julie Valentine’s name now sits atop of an Upstate rape crisis and child abuse center.

“We are grateful that the community continues to keep the name and legacy of Julie Valentine alive, to give her very short life a meaning, and again to show the impact that one person can have on an entire community,” said Galloway-Williams.

The name of the center was changed in 2011 with hopes to create a more welcoming atmosphere for abuse victims.

“These children’s lives ended way too early and we find hope that their lives have saved many. If we think about the fact that we changed our name to Julie Valentine Center and the impact that that has had on the community, on the lives of people who walk through our doors every day,” said Galloway-Williams.

The owner shared with 7NEWS her initial reaction to the news on Friday. She said it was a sigh of relief for the center and a small victory in the war against child crime they are working to combat.

“I think solving this case and Brook Graham pleading guilty, you know 31 years later, is a testament on how much the community cares and how much they cared about keeping her name alive and keeping her legacy alive. I think that the community will continue that,” said Galloway-Williams.

The judge delayed Graham’s sentencing on Thursday, later ordering a pre-sentence investigation.

She is currently out on bond.

If you are or someone you know is a victim of abuse, contact the Julie Valentine Center located at 2905 Whitehorse Road in Greenville.

You can also call their crisis hotline at 864-467-3633. Someone will answer your call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Brothers convicted of stabbing two outside Greenville nightclub

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Greenville brothers were convicted of attempted murder on Friday for stabbing victims outside a Greenville nightclub in 2018. The stabbings happened in the parking lot of VIBE, a club on East North Street on Sep. 22, 2018. Juan Carlos Alvarez and Luis Armando Alvarez...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Former Upstate teacher celebrates 106th birthday at school

CHESNEE, S.C. — A special celebration was held earlier this month for a former Upstate teacher who turned 106 years old. Ella Mae Colbert taught at Chesnee Elementary School starting in 1961. She was the first African American woman to work at the school, according to Spartanburg County School...
CHESNEE, SC
WSPA 7News

Homicide investigation underway following stabbing in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway by the Anderson Police Department following a stabbing that killed a man. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Eric Corey Edmundson, 44, of Pomona, N.Y., died in surgery Saturday night after being stabbed in the stomach Friday night in Anderson. The coroner’s office has ruled his […]
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a runaway teen last seen in Simpsonville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, 15-year-old Mary Grace Kevic was last seen on Criterion Drive at around 9:14 p.m. Deputies say Kevis is five foot six inches tall,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing teen who may be in Oconee Co. or Greenville

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. Police said 15-year-old Leia Littleton was last seen at Highland Glen Apartments on Sunday. Investigators said she may be with a person named Travis in the Seneca or Greenville area. Leia is 5...
WALHALLA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Violent Crime
my40.tv

Hendersonville diner owner dies following brutal attack by home intruder

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County woman is dead one week after her family says she was attacked by a home intruder. According to family members, 60-year-old Paula Clark was brutally beaten with brass knuckles and shot in the eye with a BB gun on May 6. Her daughter, Latasha Jones, said she was home at the time but didn’t wake up until she heard her mother crying out.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Buc-ee’s to open second South Carolina location in Upstate

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the world’s largest convenience store prepares to open the Low Country, we are looking at plans to build a Buc-ee’s in the Upstate. Buc-ee’s is known for its size, 120 fuel pumps, texas-styled food, along with the award for cleanest bathrooms.
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Funeral held for Spartanburg Co. man found in shallow grave

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Friends and family gathered in Cornerstone Baptist Church as they said goodbye to Devantae “Nunu” Griffin. Some wore matching shirts to honor him, while others consoled one another as they remembered his life. “I don’t know if I’ve ever met a young man with such great respect, character, kindness and […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYFF4.com

Deputies searching for 3 missing Upstate girls

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says the girls have been found safe. The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is searching for three missing girls. In a Facebook post the department said Diamanda Reyes, 14, Carmella Reyes, 14, and Estrella Rodriguez, 11, were last seen at...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

19-year-olds shot, 1 died in midday shooting in Gastonia

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in Gastonia following a midday shooting, the Gastonia Police Department said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:30 p.m. on Monday in a residential area near 600 Westwood Circle. Two 19-year-old victims were found suffering from injuries and one of those victims, […]
GASTONIA, NC
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System first hospital facility in SC to be named to ‘SAFE’ Designation System

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – When the unthinkable happens, trained, medical professionals at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System are available to provide help and support. It’s something they have been doing for many years. Now, the healthcare system is teaming up with other state agencies to remind patients that help is available beyond their doors. Spartanburg Regional’s […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Bucc-ee's proposal in Anderson County

Boards are up after shots were fired outside a Greenville County restaurant. here's what we know so far. The Blood Connection is connection with law enforcement for a blood drive. Celebrating National Barbecue Day with Bobby's BBQ. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. It's National Barbecue Day and FOX Carolina is...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy