ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, KY

Kentucky candidate for sheriff indicted on charges of wanton endangerment of police officer

By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

A candidate for sheriff in Clay County has been indicted on five counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, along with possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Hiram Marcum Jr., 54, of Manchester, was indicted May 6 in Clay Circuit Court, court records show.

The charges are related to an incident in February, when Marcum was stopped by Clay County sheriff’s deputies . The sheriff’s office said he was found with narcotics and was driving on a suspended license, WYMT reported at the time.

Marcum was arrested Thursday and was being held in the Clay County Detention Center on $50,000 cash bond, according to jail and court records.

He is one of four people whose names will appear on the ballot as candidates for Clay County sheriff on Tuesday, the Clay County News previously reported.

Comments / 16

Debra Wyatt
2d ago

he upset someone in the police department or judicial system otherwise it would be swept under the rug like every other police officer gets done for them

Reply(4)
6
Ellen Gilly Johnson
2d ago

why should he have been allowed on the ballot? must be a democrat, because you know the Dems would be filing suit to remove his name if he were Republican!!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
wymt.com

Kentucky murder suspect not allowed to change plea

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The man charged in a deadly home invasion was not allowed to change his plea in court on Monday. Police said Shannon Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February. The allegations have been that Gilday targeted the home for its doomsday bunker and wanted to take it over for fear of a pending nuclear attack.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigating trespassing resulting in man’s death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating the death of a man Monday. According to the Lexington Police Department, police arrived around 10:34 a.m. at the 6000 block of Athens Walnut Hill Pike to investigate a trespassing report involving two subjects. When officers made contact with one...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clay County, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
County
Clay County, KY
Manchester, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, KY
City
Marcum, KY
City
Clay, KY
Wave 3

Indiana man arrested for shooting officer, stealing police cruiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department arrested a man Sunday after he was accused of shooting a western Kentucky police officer and stealing his cruiser. Officers were investigating a suspicious persons on Saturday at the Eagles Convenience Store in the 1800 block of Triplett Street whose...
OWENSBORO, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs woman arrested on drug, other charges

A Russell Springs woman was arrested Sunday morning by the Russell Springs Police Department on drug and other charges, according to jail records. Brandie Asher, age 28, was arrested by RSPD Officer Debra Necessary for trafficking in a controlled substance first degree first offense (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified), endangering the welfare of a minor, and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Doctor pleads guilty to improperly prescribing Suboxone

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he illegally distributed Suboxone in Pike and Whitley counties. Dr. Matthew Rasberry, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully distributing a controlled substance and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction with funds derived from an illegal activity.
FRANKFORT, KY
foxlexington.com

Officers investigate drowning of 6-year-old in Madison County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are investigating the apparent drowning of a Madison County boy who had been fishing with his family. Officers said they received a call just after 8 p.m. Sunday about a report of a child missing...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Endangerment#Clay Circuit Court#Wymt#The Clay County News
wdrb.com

Man accused of shooting Kentucky officer arrested in southern Indiana

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A man accused of shooting a western Kentucky police officer and stealing his cruiser was arrested Sunday morning in southern Indiana, authorities said. Bronson Lindsey was jailed on charges that included assault on a police officer, robbery, theft of a vehicle and possession of a gun by a convicted felon, Owensboro Police said in a statement.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
lakercountry.com

Sheriff’s office arrests two for drug trafficking in church parking lot

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office made a pair of arrests Sunday evening after deputies were called to investigate a suspicious person in a church parking lot. According to Sheriff Derek Polston, deputies were called to the parking lot of Mt. Olive Church in the Sano community Sunday evening. Upon arrival, they found a man and woman with a 13-month-old child.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

6-year-old child drowns in Madison County creek

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials say a child drowned in a Madison County creek over the weekend. It happened Sunday night at a creek off Red Lick Road, near Berea. According to the Madison County coroner, Leo Xavier Shouse was fishing when he stepped into deep water and quickly went under the water.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

12 people arrested, millions in cash seized during investigation into drug trafficking in 4 eastern Ky. counties

Multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies recently arrested several suspects, seized more than 10,000 pills and millions in cash in an investigation into drug trafficking in four eastern Kentucky counties, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky said. Investigators from the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Kentucky Attorney...
KENTUCKY STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Lees Summit resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. Thirty-seven-year-old James Francke was accused of felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing 65 grams of marijuana, and possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to properly affix or maintain a vehicle plate.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
1K+
Followers
362
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy