COLUMBIA, S.C. — While the South Carolina Legislature's regular session is over, state lawmakers still have plenty of work ahead of them in the coming months. State lawmakers worked to try to pass new laws during this recent two-year session. Thursday, May 12 marked the end of that time period, meaning any bills that didn’t pass by the deadline are dead and will need to be re-introduced next year.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO