EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Triangle Tyre has officially withdrawn from a project to build a tire plant in Edgecombe County. Triangle Tyre, which is the 14th largest tire manufacturer in the world, announced in late 2017 that its first tire plant outside of China would be placed in Edgecombe County at the Kingsboro Business Park. The project was expected to be a $580 million investment and add up to 800 jobs.

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO