Newtown, MO

Newtown-Harris Board of Education hires new Superintendent

By Jennifer Thies
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education has hired a new Superintendent. Doctor Matthew Copeland was hired on May 11th. No other information was provided to KTTN on the matter. The board also hired Camille Preston for seventh through 12th grade science. The resignation was approved of Paraprofessional Becky Neighbors...

kttn.com

Trenton R-9 Board of Education votes 4 to 3 to release Trenton R-9 School District Superintendent

It was a split vote when the Trenton R-9 Board of Education decided to terminate the contract with Superintendent Michael Stegman. The action came during an executive session meeting for personnel Friday morning, initially announced by the district office at 4 p.m. Friday. The action is effective as of Wednesday, May 18th which is the final day of school in the Trenton R-9 School District.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton High School Choir members receive awards

Trenton High School Choir members received awards during a recent concert. Instructor Tyler Busick said the students were selected for their leadership and musicianship throughout the year. Concert Choir. Outstanding Soprano – Faith Lee. Outstanding Alto – Brett Kennedy. Outstanding Tenor – Noah Wecker. Outstanding Bass –...
TRENTON, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS’ SUPERINTENDENT ISSUES STATEMENT FOR CLARIFICATION

Marshall Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher has issued a press release providing clarity surrounding a recent reported incident. “Because a multitude of information and misinformation is being spread throughout the community about recent events involving members of the Marshall High School family, this statement is made to ensure Marshall Public Schools communicates using appropriate and accurate information based on facts, not hearsay. The Board of Education and MPS Administration strongly encourage all Marshall residents to allow the proper procedures to take place so all involved may be represented fairly. To continue conversations based on hearsay and conjecture is not only irresponsible, but will likely hinder the procedures and processes in legal efforts to yield truth and justice. Marshall Public Schools is fully cooperating with the Marshall Police Department to help ensure accuracy, respect for privacy, and protection for all members of the MHS family.”
MARSHALL, MO
kttn.com

North Central Missouri College and Missouri Western State University sign Pirates2Griffons Pathway dual admissions agreement

Students taking classes at North Central Missouri College can now experience campus life at Missouri Western State University while completing their associate’s degree at NCMC. North Central Missouri College and Missouri Western State University have signed a dual admissions agreement called the Pirates2Griffons Pathway. The Pirates2Griffons Pathway allows NCMC...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Four to graduate from Spickard

Four students will graduate from Spickard R-2 on May 17th. Teacher Terri Holtzclaw will speak at the ceremony in the gym at 6 o’clock in the evening. Randy Wilson is the Valedictorian for Spickard.
SPICKARD, MO
kmmo.com

STUDENTS PROTEST FOR SECOND DAY AT MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL

Police officers were present at Marshal High School for a second straight day of protests by students. A release from MHS Principal Christy Jones and MPS Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher on Thursday, May 12, said, “Today, a small group of Marshall High School students protested the district’s inaction concerning an incident that occurred over the weekend, off school property. The district has no jurisdiction in these types of incidents, but does take seriously the disruption of the educational process within and outside the building, whether during the regular school day, and before or after, and will take the necessary steps to maintain a safe environment for students and adults. The situation was defused by school officials and the Marshall Police Department. No students or adults were injured or in danger at any time. The safety and protection of all students and staff, at all times, is the top priority of MPS administration and Board of Education.”
MARSHALL, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Governor considers changing name of portion of U.S. Highway 169 for football champs

The Missouri House passed House Bill 1738 following Senate passage two days earlier. Included as an amendment was language from House Bill 2821 introduced by Rep. Josh Hurlbert, who represents Missouri House District 12 including Smithville. The language renames a portion of U.S. Highway 169 from Main Street in Smithville north to Missouri Highway VV in Gower as “Championship Way.”
SMITHVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Donations for community fireworks display in Trenton now being accepted

While the event itself is seven weeks away, a committee is getting busy raising funds for the 2022 community fireworks display in Trenton which is scheduled for Sunday night July 3rd. The committee of local residents is coordinating the fundraising effort through the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce. Chairperson Diane...
TRENTON, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL PROTESTING INCIDENT UPDATE

A release from Marshall Public Schools says a small group of Marshall High School students protested the district’s inaction concerning an incident that occurred over the weekend, off school property. MPS states the district has no jurisdiction in these types of incidents, but says it does take seriously the disruption of the educational process within and outside the building, whether during the regular school day, and before or after, and will take the necessary steps to maintain a safe environment for students and adults.
MARSHALL, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Brenda Louise (Compton) Sturm

Brenda Louise (Compton) Sturm, 63 years old, of Green City, MO passed away on Sunday, May 15th, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Brenda was born September 1st, 1958 in Columbia, MO to James Palmer Compton and Violet Adaline Compton. Brenda graduated from St. Charles High School in 1976. After...
GREEN CITY, MO
kttn.com

Meet members of the Trenton Police Department during “Pizza with Police”

Community members can meet with members of the Trenton Police Department during “Pizza with the Police” next week. The event will be held in the Aldersgate Room of the Wesley United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those attending are asked to use the Washington Street entrance.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Boil advisory issued for a portion of Sullivan County

Because of water system maintenance work, some customers within the Sullivan County Public Water Supply District have been placed on a precautionary boil advisory. The advisory will continue until further notice for rural water customers on Route E, west of Highway 139 into Mercer County. Also included are those along Juke Box Street, Meadow Road, the town of Harris, and Highway 139 south of Route E to Manor Drive.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Edwin Lee Allender

Edwin Lee Allender, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Earl Edwin and Dora Lula (VanderLinden) Allender, born on January 14, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1950, and after graduation, he attended Engineering School for two years. In 1949, Edwin joined the Army Reserves, and in 1950, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country for twenty-four years, and at the time of his retirement was a Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the Navy, Edwin worked as a supervisor for Grinnell Corporation, a fire, and sprinkler installation company. In 1954, he married Betty Derocher who passed away, and in 2008, Edwin married Dorothy Barker. From 1974 until his passing, he was a member of the Chillicothe American Legion serving in many capacities such as Adjutant, Commander, District Commander, and Chair for many positions. He was the founding President of the Livingston County Veteran’s Association until January of 2022. Edwin worked tirelessly along with others to secure funding for the new Livingston County Veteran’s Association Building. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, waterskiing, playing cards, woodworking, and working on vehicles. Edwin was a very faithful man who attended church wherever he was living at the time and most notably, the Wheeling First Christian Church in his later years. During his military career, he belonged to numerous Navy Clubs, the American Legion, and V.F.W..
CHILLICOTHE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Weekend events include family fun in Smithville

As the weekend starts, here is a list of some of the many activities and events. Cyclists from the around the region and beyond will return to downtown Smithville before the sun rises Saturday, May 14, to take part in the Humphrey’s Gravel Grinder bicycle race. There will also be family-friendly events throughout the day including a fun ride on the Main Street Trail; a kids car race with motorized cars, trucks and tractors down Bridge Street; a vendor event hosted by Smithville Main Street District; a mental health fair with local resources; live music on the Ali Kemp Memorial stage in Courtyard Park; and food for purchase from the Chops BBQ food truck.
SMITHVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man sentenced to seven year prison term with Missouri Department of Corrections

Trenton resident Jessie Lee Ingraham has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to a drug charge and admitted to a violation of conditions of probation. In Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court, Ingraham was sentenced to a seven-year term with the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance as of March 25th.
TRENTON, MO
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pella attorney’s license suspended for malicious prosecution, lying to judge

The Iowa Supreme Court has suspended the law license of a central Iowa lawyer who lied to police and to a judge and was criminally convicted of malicious prosecution. Last year, the Iowa Supreme Court’s Attorney Disciplinary Board filed a complaint against Andrew Aeilts, an attorney from Pella, alleging three counts of professional misconduct. Specifically, […] The post Pella attorney’s license suspended for malicious prosecution, lying to judge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PELLA, IA

Comments / 0

