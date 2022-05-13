ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

New MO initiative could help legalize recreational marijuana use

By Noelle Williams
KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a chance recreational marijuana use could be legalized in Missouri. Local dispensary managers says the legalization could be a gateway to helping more people. Inside Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, Manager Sara Gunther-Jackson only sells to medical users. If Missouri voters legalize...

Comments / 17

Signed The Fuck Out
2d ago

Pass recreational use in Missouri! No more arrests unless use is while operating a motor vehicle, somewhat like under the influence of any other substance. Why legalize?? The tax revenue is to great to ignore!!!

13
Honest John Jr
3d ago

It's been around forever, you can smell it everywhere, impossible to OD, safer than alcohol. Make it happen.

20
David Gibson
3d ago

doesn't matter really cops don't really care they aren't prosecuting and as long as u stay out of the dispensary it's cheaper better and more plentiful than ever....

3
