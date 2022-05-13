New MO initiative could help legalize recreational marijuana use

The recent Supreme Court draft leak continues to make headlines, but local organizations say overturning Roe v. Wade wouldn’t affect much in the state of Missouri. “Practically, not much is going to change in the state of Missouri because for all intents and purposes, abortion is already banned in this state and pregnant people are already fleeing the state and finding ways to access that care outside of the state of Missouri,” said Michelle Trupiano, executive director of the Missouri Family Health Council in Jefferson City.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO