Only minor injuries were reported following a three-vehicle auto accident that occurred on Thursday afternoon, north of Jasper. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department, along with other emergency crews, were dispatched to the location on Highway 96, just north of Recreational Road 255, shortly after 4:00, when it was reported that the crash had occurred resulting in one of the vehicles going into the edge of the woods.

JASPER, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO