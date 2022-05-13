ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Parents Are Driving Hours for Baby Formula Only to Exit Stores Empty-Handed

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"This is so sad! I really wonder about what will happen when people get really desperate," said Theresa Marchese Babb who runs a group to find baby...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
TheStreet

This Is Why You're Struggling To Find Infant Formula

If you're not the parent of a newborn, you may only now be waking up to headlines about a nationwide shortage of infant formula. Parents, in turn, have long known that securing food for one's baby can be a major challenge as many stores across the U.S. struggle to keep shelves stocked.
HEALTH
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Formulas#Driving#Raleigh
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
Quick Country 96.5

SCAM ALERT! Don’t Get Scammed By This Fake USPS Text Message!

I got a weird text this morning. The text was supposedly from the United States Postal Service saying that I filled in an incomplete address and the item I wanted to be delivered couldn't be shipped to the address provided. I almost clicked the link sent with the message, almost, but didn't after I gave the message some thought. I decided to Google the number, and USPS Text Messages and discovered that this is a popular scam right now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
942K+
Followers
93K+
Post
831M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy