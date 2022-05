MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin System selected the woman who will take the helm of its flagship university this fall as its next chancellor. On Monday, UW System revealed Dr. Jennifer Mnookin has been tapped to take over the UW-Madison campus in August. Mnookin is coming to UW from UCLA, where she currently serves as dean of its law school for more than six years. She also holds two vice dean positions at the Pac-12 school.

MADISON, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO