Arkansans affected by price of insulin

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A local pharmacist says the price of insulin is heavily impacting residents in Arkansas. Brooks Rogers, pharmacist at Don's Pharmacy, said the price of insulin has gone up considerably in the past decade and can cost a person anywhere from $150 to $350...
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Last week, the Arkansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against drug manufacturers for gouging prices on insulin for diabetes patients. Megan Delco's husband, Brad, and five-year-old son, Teddy, both live with Type 1 diabetes. Delco said the high prices for life-saving medicines can be devastating for...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Wearing the Gown is all about prevention. The more you know, the better you can fight off problems, even those presented by diabetes. But, a little divine intervention doesn't hurt either. James Langley has been the pastor at the Apostolic Faith Church in Arkadelphia for...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The oldest known collegiate recovery program was developed at Brown University. It is now spreading nationwide to help students dealing with substance abuse. "College recovery programs have helped for students to come into treatment programs," Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist at the University of Arkansas for...
LITTLE ROCK (TBP) — Among U.S. research universities, the University of Arkansas ranks 69th for creating knowledge, imparting it to STEM graduates and bringing discoveries to the market. The rankings are based on a new report from Bentonville think tank Heartland Forward. Researchers released the 68-page report Thursday on...
Charles Beckham and his Arkansas State Senate campaign have so far failed to comply with our demand that they cease and desist from the improper use of the magnoliareporter.com logo and a photo used on our website in a mail card distributed last week in support of his campaign. CLICK HERE to see more about our complaint, first posted on Friday. Beckham is hiding behind the excuse that his campaign had nothing to do with, and therefore no control over, the offensive mailer produced by a political dark money group called Truth in Politics 2 IEC. We have labeled this as the “it wasn’t me, it was my evil twin” excuse. Beckham does have control over his own actions. Beckham could ask Politics 2 IEC to stop the unauthorized use of our logo and photo. He has not done so. He could demand of Truth in Politics 2 IEC that it stop mailing the offensive piece to voters in the Third District. He has not done so. He could extend the written apology that we’ve demanded from his campaign. He apparently thinks he does not owe us one. We’re thoroughly disappointed in Beckham and his campaign.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists filling their tanks in the last week saw another jump at the pump. GasBuddy.com reported Monday that gas prices in Arkansas currently stand at $4.04/gallon. That’s 36.9 cents more than a month ago and $1.28 more than last year. The national average price is $4.46.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tuesday, May 24, 2022 is primary election day across Arkansas.Early voting is underway. Democratic and Republican voters will pick their nominees for November's general elections. Additionally, several local issues will be decided and many cities will choose new school board members. Check back here for results...
North Little Rock (KATV) — Over the weekend an 18-year-old suspect involved in a racially motivated attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York killed 10 people and injured three others. Buffalo law enforcement authorities said the suspect targeted the area at Top Supermarket because it had the highest percent of African-Americans in any zip code in upstate New York.
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The push to get recreational marijuana legalized on Arkansas ballots is one step closer. Canvassers are now out getting signatures. The goal is to get enough to be qualified for the upcoming election to let Arkansans decide whether or not marijuana should be legal for adults.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansans were at the state capitol Saturday, bringing a large turn out in support of reproductive rights. The same thing took place on Sunday too. One-by-one, Arkansans made their way there to the building holding signs. Although, the attendance numbers weren't as high as Saturday's, the passion remained the same.
U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As parents across the country are struggling to find baby formula, pediatricians are warning against the dangers of homemade recipes. The nationwide issue is sending many parents into a panic, many even driving to other states to get their babies what they need. “It's just...
The Batesville City Council will consider two ordinances for private club permits at its meeting on Tuesday. Big’s Restaurant (pictured above) at 231 East Main in Batesville is applying for a permit from the Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) division that allows for the serving of alcoholic beverages at an establishment.
During the worst of the pandemic, Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services, as well as faith-based partners and nonprofits like Project Zero had to innovate to maintain their mission to help find secure homes for infants, children and teens in crisis. Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has...
In a recent interview, she revealed her intention to fight against the Arkansas Adult-Use Cannabis Amendment, which is sponsored by a ballot question committee and financially backed by current medical marijuana growers. Melissa Fults, a board member of Arkansas NORML and a medical marijuana patient advocate, withdrew her adult-use cannabis...
Three historic properties take the top spots in Preserve Arkansas’ annual list of most endangered places. The list is based on nominations from the public, and highlights some of the state’s historically and architecturally significant properties facing threats of demolition, neglect or insensitive development. At the top of...
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — DNA testing has confirmed a body found in a creek near Little Rock, Arkansas is a missing man from Fargo, authorities said. Jordan Simeon, 25, disappeared March 7 while on his way to New Orleans, Louisiana. His car broke down on Interstate 40 in Arkansas.
Comments / 0