A man is jailed in a stabbing attack in Weslaco that killed another man and wounded a second. Police were called early Saturday morning to a house on the 100 block of South Cedro Street in central Weslaco where they found two men with severe lacerations. Both were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. The condition of the second victim isn’t clear. A suspect is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

WESLACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO