The agenda for the Common Council meeting on May 3 indicated that there would be a closed session to discuss accepting a “Release and Employment Disposition Agreement between City of Whitewater and City of Whitewater Police Chief.” It was also stated that there would be an open session regarding the subject after the closed session. However, at the end of the initial open session it was announced that this item had been pulled from the agenda. No reason was given.

