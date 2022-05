This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Great Texas Birding Classic is an annual competition held across Texas to determine which team can identify and count the most birds during a specific window of time. This is the biggest birdwatching tournament in the state and this year The Woodlands Township had a registered team in the event. The Woodlands Township registered a team of 20 to participate in the “Big Sit” category. These team members spent Saturday at Lakeside Park documenting as many birds as they could see and hear.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO