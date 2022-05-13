ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Fishing Guide Shares Tips Ahead of Minnesota Fishing Opener

By Claudia Chakamian
FOX 21 Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. – Anglers get ready because the Minnesota fishing opener weekend is finally here. Jarrid Houston with Houston’s Guide Service says the opener signals the busy time of year for them. He...

www.fox21online.com

Related
KDHL AM 920

Historic Bridges Fail to Withstand Raging Rivers in Minnesota

Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch for Highly Invasive Jumping Worms in MN

MINNEAPOLIS -- As you get out and start working on your yard and in your garden, you are being advised to watch for the highly invasive jumping worms. The worms can damage the soil and gardens. They have spread across several Midwestern states, including here in Minnesota. So far there...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota's largest amusement park opens Friday

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Minnesota's own Valleyfair will be hosting "Opening Weekend" May 20-22 and the park will be open to the public starting Friday. This includes 175 attractions, eight roller coasters and 15-acre waterpark. The park will also host a variety of events and festivals that span throughout the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Northeastern Minnesota bracing for record flooding

The Rainy River Basin is experiencing historic flooding, from the headwaters up to Rainy Lake. Last week, docks all across Lake Vermilion were damaged by ice being moved by the high water levels. “It's just super crazy,” said Manik Docks and Recreation Owner Michelle Manik. “The water is over all...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Water levels on Minnesota rivers climbing amid wet start to May

(FOX 9) - It was a truly phenomenal weekend with glorious sunshine, low humidity, and just a little bit of a breeze. But that was coming off a wild week with several rounds of severe weather along with heavy rain. Well, that heavy rain is now taking its toll on area waterways with many creeks, streams and rivers now around or above flood stage.
SAVAGE, MN
newsdakota.com

Planting Falls Way Behind in North Dakota and Minnesota

(NDAgConnection.com) – Last year at this time, 39% of North Dakota potatoes had been planted. So far this year, no potatoes have been reported planted in the latest USDA-NASS Crop Progress & Condition Report. Average potato planting progress for this date is 24% complete. Things aren’t much better in...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Communities in northern Minnesota seek volunteers as flood waters rise

Small northern Minnesota communities are preparing for more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts in the coming days. In Kabetogama Township, near Voyageurs National Park, Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood. Most docks are under water now at...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Unsettled weather returns to Minnesota this week

Unsettled after a gorgeous Monday. Showers Tuesday, mainly south and more widespread activity with possible strong storms Thursday. A cool stretch then sets in for the weekend. Plus, an update on the river levels in northern Minnesota. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Attention Minnesota Smelt Fans: Be Careful How Much You Eat

Let me rack up one more thing that I learned about when I moved to Duluth, harvesting smelt. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural resources: "Rainbow smelt, silver-colored fish about 6 to 9 inches long, is an exotic species to Lake Superior." The overall population has declined since the 1970s but still remains a popular pastime in the Northland.
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota film industry hopes for a resurgence

“Paulie Go” is the story of a young man from southern California, a prodigy in robotics and artificial intelligence. When he is rejected by his chosen college, he steals a van from his uncle and drives across the country to northern Minnesota in search of a reclusive genius professor he's trying to impress.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rising River Levels Forcing Road, Trail Closures In Twin Cities

Originally published May 15 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are on the rise this spring, about a month later than normal. Flooding is happening in many areas in the state including the North Shore, along the Minnesota River, and parts of the Mississippi River. “It’s gone up a couple feet,” said St. Paul resident Gretchen Henke said. “My window looks out to Raspberry Island and that whole tip is under now.” Starting Monday, Water Street in St. Paul will be closed between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard in anticipation of street flooding. “We monitor the Mississippi River levels all year long....
SAINT PAUL, MN
Kat Kountry 105

4 Colors to Avoid Wearing in Minnesota Unless You Love Mosquitos

Ah, life in Minnesota! Where we get about 3 days of nice weather in the summer before the mosquitos start leaving itchy welts all over our bodies. I know that these pesky insects are a nuisance all over the midwest, including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I just found out a tip that might help us all avoid the welt of a mosquito bite this summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 16

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,590 newly reported cases and four reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,563. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, May 12. The coronavirus variant that is...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

The USS Minneapolis-St.Paul Arrives in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- Shipping season has been underway in the Twin Ports since March, but today a special ship came into the harbor that you typically don’t see too often around here. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul cruised under the lift bridge this morning. This vessel is a Freedom class littoral...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

