Car crash sparks fire in North Whittier: LACoFD

A brush fire was sparked by a car that went over the side of the road in North Whittier Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. and sparked a small brush fire in the 3900 block of South Turnbull Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire is in an area with heavy fuel, and it had the potential to grow to five acres, the department added.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

