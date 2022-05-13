Mike Strain: U.S. economy needs a 'reset'

A “reset” of the economy. That’s the recipe for fixing the inflation crisis gripping the nation, according to Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Dr. Mike Strain.

“I think what you’re going to see is the economy at some point’s got to reset,” Strain told Newell Normand on WWL Radio. “So in other words, we’ve got to freeze it where it’s at. It can’t continue to rise.”

Strain also said America would do well to become far more self-reliant for its most essential product: energy

“Here in the United States, we are producing less than 10% of what we use,” he said. “We’ve got to fix that. We’ve got to fix the fundamentals so that we can streamline and bring down food costs. Look, we are blessed here in the United States. As high as it is, it is far worse in other countries.”

Strain said farmers are feeling the pinch due to the rising cost of natural gas and diesel fuel, both having made enormous jumps recently that have been tough to absorb. And he said now is the time for the U.S. to make a push to become more independent.

“The overall consumption of food products across the world is growing faster than production, and now you have the perfect storm,” Strain said.