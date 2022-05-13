ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Mike Strain: U.S. economy needs a 'reset'

By Mark Menard
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3An75L_0fdaVcyO00

A “reset” of the economy. That’s the recipe for fixing the inflation crisis gripping the nation, according to Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Dr. Mike Strain.

“I think what you’re going to see is the economy at some point’s got to reset,” Strain told Newell Normand on WWL Radio. “So in other words, we’ve got to freeze it where it’s at. It can’t continue to rise.”

Strain also said America would do well to become far more self-reliant for its most essential product: energy

“Here in the United States, we are producing less than 10% of what we use,” he said. “We’ve got to fix that. We’ve got to fix the fundamentals so that we can streamline and bring down food costs. Look, we are blessed here in the United States. As high as it is, it is far worse in other countries.”

Strain said farmers are feeling the pinch due to the rising cost of natural gas and diesel fuel, both having made enormous jumps recently that have been tough to absorb. And he said now is the time for the U.S. to make a push to become more independent.

“The overall consumption of food products across the world is growing faster than production, and now you have the perfect storm,” Strain said.

Comments / 1

Related
FOXBusiness

Oil billionaire says Biden’s 'failed policies on energy are not working'

Continental Resources Chairman and founder Harold Hamm detailed on Monday what he believes is behind the record prices Americans are facing at the pump, arguing that the Biden administration’s "failed policies on energy are not working." Speaking on "Mornings with Maria" he went on to argue that the administration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Kudlow: We are in the midst of an emergency inflation crisis

You would think with yesterday's CPI rising 8.3%, with a 30% jump in energy, and today's PPI rising 11%, with a 40% rise in energy, that Biden administration policymakers would support more oil and gas supplies. Right? No. You would be wrong. Instead, the administration canceled one of the most...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury's Yellen Says Fed Can Bring Down Inflation Without Causing Recession

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that she believes the Federal Reserve can bring down inflation without causing a recession because of a strong U.S. job market and household balance sheets, low debt costs and a strong banking sector. Yellen told a U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Powell: Failing on inflation means deeper downturn

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday for a second term heading the central bank and guiding U.S. monetary policy. Job one remains getting a handle on inflation, which is at a 40-year high. Last week, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Department Of Agriculture#Wwl Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy