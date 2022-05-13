ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portion of DuSable Lake Shore Drive Closed Due to Crash Near Museum Campus

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Driver were temporarily shut down during the Friday afternoon rush hour following a multi-vehicle crash,...

www.nbcchicago.com

Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Ambulance in Waukegan

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with an ambulance in suburban Waukegan on Monday afternoon, authorities say. According to Waukegan officials, the incident occurred at the intersection of Lake Street and South Genesee Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. Monday. An ambulance was transporting a patient to Vista Medical Center...
WAUKEGAN, IL
Chicago Police Officer Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car Following Back of the Yards Incident

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Monday after responding to a reported carjacking near a school on the city’s South Side. According to authorities, the officer had responded to an incident near St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, located near the intersection of 51st Street and South Elizabeth Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Monday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspected shooter in Oak Lawn road rage incident arrested at O'Hare

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A 36-year-old Chicago man was arrested at O'Hare International Airport on Sunday for an alleged road rage shooting last week in south suburban Oak Lawn. U.S. Customs agents arrested Mario Mallard after he arrived at O'Hare from the Dominican Republic, Oak Lawn police said in a statement.
OAK LAWN, IL
Woman attacked, robbed on CTA train in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 27-year-old woman was attacked and robbed on a CTA Red Line train early Monday morning. Chicago police said the woman was riding the CTA train, in the 200 block of South State Street around 1:30 a.m., when a group approached her. Police said there was a physical altercation and the offenders took the victim's purse. The was taken to Northwestern Hospital with cuts and bruises to the face. She is in good condition, police confirmed. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
freightwaves.com

Illinois town near O’Hare sharply boosts fines for illegal overnight truck parking

A municipality next door to O’Hare International Airport has pushed through a big increase in fines for illegal overnight truck parking. Elk Grove Village has approximately 32,000 residents. Its eastern edge abuts the northwest corner of O’Hare. And with a significant industrial presence in the town, fueled in part by the proximity to O’Hare, the village believed it needed to take stronger steps against what it deemed excessive overnight truck parking.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
Seandell Holliday, 16, had a goal of living to 21 but was fatally shot at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mom of the 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed during chaos at Millennium Park Saturday night says he was a very intelligent young man whose life was cut too short. She said her son, Seandell Holliday, fixed computers and cell phones. He was part of a large group gathered at Millennium Park Saturday night. Seandell, a freshman at Gary Comer High School, joined a program to keep young men out of violence last year. It's called Champs Mentoring. Vondale Singleton started the program and said Seandell had a bright future ahead of him. "My heart dropped because this is...
CHICAGO, IL
Dozens arrested, 2 officers injured following night of violence in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple arrests were made, and two officers were injured after large crowds gathered in the Loop Saturday night.Around 7:30 p.m., crowds gathered at Millennium Park -- overtaking streets and disrupting traffic. During the chaos, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Millennium Park. The teen was shot in the chest around 7:30 p.m. as rowdy crowds of young people converged downtown. Hours later, two men, between the ages of 18 and 20, were shot around 11:41 p.m. while walking with a group of people when two male juveniles fired shots into the group. Police said following the chaos, 26 teens and four adults were arrested, and six curfews were cited. In addition, seven guns were recovered and five gun arrests were made. Two officers were also injured during the violence.    These totals are preliminary and based on information available at the time of this posting, according to police.   
