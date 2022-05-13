ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

A New 'Silent Hill' Game Might Finally Be In the Works

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, Silent Hill fans have been asking for a new installment, and there’s a chance that something might finally be in the works. The new leaks come from horror game insider Dusk Golem, who posted a series of now-removed screenshots over on Twitter alleging that they depict a brand new...

hypebeast.com

ComicBook

New Silent Hill Has "Really Strong Chance" of Being a PS5 Exclusive, Says Insider

The next Silent Hill could be exclusive to PlayStation 5, according to a gaming insider. Gamers have been demanding a new Silent Hill for roughly a decade now, especially after the series took a bit of a nosedive in quality with the last few entries. Acclaimed game developer and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima was going to redefine Silent Hill with a new game which was teased via a demo called PT. The demo is still regarded as one of the scariest games of all time and left many dying to see what Kojima was going to conjure up, but sadly the game was canceled and Kojima walked away from Konami.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Silent Hill Game Details and Screenshots Reportedly Leak

New details and even some screenshots from a new Silent Hill game have reportedly leaked. There have been rumors of a new Silent Hill game for nearly a decade, largely because we came really close to one shortly after the PlayStation 4 was released. Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima was working on a brand new Silent Hill game and even released a playable teaser under the name "PT". At the time, no one knew what it was beyond a free horror game on the PS4. It wasn't until they finished the creepy demo that it was revealed to be a Hideo Kojima Silent Hill game. Fans were extremely excited, but sadly, the game was canceled not too long after. Kojima finished development on Metal Gear Solid V and left Konami, leaving many longing for his horror game.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Resident Evil’: watch the first teaser trailers for new live-action series

Netflix has released a pair of teaser trailers for its forthcoming live-action Resident Evil series – check them out below. Following the show’s reveal back in August 2020, the streamer shared the first teaser for the live-action series based on the video game franchise earlier this week. Within that trailer was a QR code that, when scanned, led fans to a second teaser trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
hypebeast.com

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Suffers Historic MCU Box Office Drop In Second Opening Weekend

Since the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, audiences flooded to the theaters to watch the most recent Marvel film. The film later earned $187.4 million USD at the domestic bo office and $265 million USD globally. While the second Doctor Strange installment garnered the 11th highest-grossing opening weekend of all-time, the second weekend saw the film suffer a historic box office decline as an MCU film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplayer Highlights the Entire Hashira Lineup

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay artist has surprisingly brought the entire Hashira line up to life! Ever since they were introduced towards the end of the anime's first season, the Hashira have been some of the most intriguing characters in the franchise overall. Given the power of each of the demons Tanjiro Kamado and the others had fought to this point, and how easily each of the Hashira had seemed to bridge that gap, fans had been itching to see each of these fighters get into the action themselves. Thankfully it wasn't too much longer until we got that chance.
COMICS
ComicBook

Kaiju Fans Rejoice For Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel

Godzilla Vs. Kong didn't just confirm that a sequel is on the way, but that the director of the initial battle between the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, Adam Wingard, would be returning alongside a new leading man in Dan Stevens of Legion and Eurovision fame. While the next movie that will, presumably, see Godzilla and Kong clash has yet to reveal when it will be hitting theaters, fans can't contain their excitement that the MonsterVerse is planning to bring back some of its heavy hitters.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Silent#Video Game#Bloober Team
hypebeast.com

Marvel's 'She-Hulk' Release Date Leaked By Disney+

A leak from Disney+ itself has now pointed to a release date for the first episode of Marvel Studio‘s She-Hulk. As spotted by What’s on Disney Plus, the streaming service’s official U.K. site posted an announcement earlier over the weekend revealing that the upcoming 10-episode She-Hulk series will arrive on August 17.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

American Horror Story spin-off show lands premiere date

American Horror Stories season 2 finds it way onto screens later this summer. Following a 2021 debut, this anthological offshoot from American Horror Story (each episode depicts a new, hair-raising situation with a different cast) clearly did enough viewing numbers for Hulu to pick it up for a second time.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Tengen's Flashy Side

Demon Slayer has quite the eclectic character roster, and the anime proved as much when season two came around. The show welcomed its flashiest character to date last year, and Tengen Uzui still has a grip on fans that won't let up. The Sound Hashira left an impression on everyone who tuned into season two, and that is why one popular cosplayer's take on the character is going viral over on social media.
COMICS
CinemaBlend

Hulu’s Predator Prequel Has Released Its First Footage, And We Also Finally Know Its Release Date

The last time we ventured into the Predator universe onscreen was in 2018’s The Predator, which told a contemporary story. Our next outing in this franchise from 20th Century Studios, Prey, takes place centuries before the prior Predator movies, and it will be released exclusively to Hulu subscribers rather come out theatrically. Now, in addition to finally knowing when Prey will hit the streaming service, we also have the first footage from the upcoming movie to take in.
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

Netflix’s Resident Evil invites you to New Raccoon City

The Resident Evil franchise’s Umbrella Corporation always presents itself to the public as a benevolent organization committed to creating a better future for humanity through pharmaceuticals. But the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming live-action Resident Evil series is a reminder that every promise the Umbrella Corporation makes should also be understood as a very serious threat.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Flash Actor Volunteers to Become the MCU's Human Torch

After John Krasinski's epic cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic sent the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom into a collective frenzy, the upcoming reboot of the Fantastic Four has once again piqued the interest of many. Now, we still don't know...
MOVIES
Polygon

Monstrous takes straightforward creature-feature horror in a bonkers direction

Christina Ricci is one of those actors who had both the luck and the misfortune to be perfectly cast in an iconic role at a very young age. As a preteen in the early ’90s, she played Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family and its sequel, and the role haunts her. In the public imagination, she will always be a pallid, creepy child, simultaneously sinister and adorable, with an air of Victorian spookiness. It doesn’t help that she’s retained a girlishness into her 40s, with a tiny, birdlike frame; enormous, wide-set eyes; and the precise, buttoned-down manner of someone who had to grow old before her time.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame Fan Art Shows Captain America Returning Infinity Stones

Avengers: Endgame opened up a lot of doors for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also closed up some doors. The film featured the death of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, but also saw Chris Evans' Captain Americareturn back in time to be with Peggy Carter. Captain America also went back in time to return the Infinity Stones the team took from various locations in time to save their world. Fans have been pitching a Captain America series that would see Evans return as Steve Rogers and return the stones for Disney+. Now, one Marvel Studios fan has created some cool fan art of how that series could look.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Is About to Retool the Real Meaning of Saiyan Pride

Dragon Ball Super is busy these days with its upcoming movie, but as always, the manga is keeping fans grounded with its steadfast updates. It won't be long before Goku and Vegeta drop a new chapter, after all. The manga went ahead and dropped its new chapter's preview just to hype fans up for the release, and if you've given it a look, you will see the series is ready to shake up the true definition of Saiyan Pride.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Teenage Engineering Updates Its Iconic OP-1 Field Synthesizer With 100 New Features

For the first time since its debut in 2011, Teenage Engineering has now revamped the iconic OP-1 synthesizer with a series of welcome upgrades. Now with more than a decade of experience and technology under its belt, the Swedish electronics company has reimagined the model, giving the handy device a new name: the OP-1 Field synthesizer. While it retains its mobility with a small form factor, the synthesizer receives an even thinner and slimmer profile along with better, louder speakers. In fact, the team managed to give the OP-1 Field a whopping 100 new features, including Bluetooth midi, stereo throughout its whole signal chain, reworked graphics on its high-resolution glass display, a bumped-up 24-hour battery life, and even FM broadcasting.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Screenwriter Talks About Tom Cruise Playing Iron Man

This post contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel‘s highly anticipated masterpiece Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has several highlights in the movie, one of which features a long-awaited appearance of the Illuminati. In the comics, the Illuminati is a secret society group of superheroes composed of Professor X, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards), Black Bolt, and Namor.
MOVIES
CNET

'Prey' Trailer Reveals Predator Prequel's Historical Sci-Fi Action

Predator prequel Prey got its first trailer on Monday, hinting at the movie's historical sci-fi action. It comes straight to streaming on Aug. 5, landing on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus Star in other regions. It's set in the year 1719 and follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young...
MOVIES

