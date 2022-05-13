ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

New research may help identify babies at risk for SIDS

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NY9kM_0fdaVS6000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkBtI_0fdaVS6000
New research could be a breakthrough in solving SIDS 02:19

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Doctors may be getting close to understanding sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, the unexplained death of an apparently healthy, less-than-one-year-old baby.

Groundbreaking research from Australia is being called a breakthrough in solving the medical mystery, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported Friday.

It happens without a whimper or even a warning. A seemingly healthy baby goes to sleep, but doesn't wake up.

"SIDS, as the name implies, is sudden infant death syndrome, and that's where no known cause is responsible for a child's unfortunate death," said Dr. Pakkay Ngai, a pediatric pulmonologist in Hackensack , New Jersey .

"It's been very hopeful news, in the sense that we can now identify even more children who may be at risk for the potential for SIDS, or at least having apneas when they go to sleep at nighttime," Ngai said.

The study published in The Lancet medical journal found levels of an enzyme called BCHe were significantly lower in babies who later died of SIDS.

"They looked at blood spots as part of their newborn screening campaign, and compared children who went on to die from SIDS and compared them to controls. They found that this enzyme level of butyrylcholinesterase had a reduced activity level compared to normal children," Ngai said.

Ngai cautions more research needs to be done.

"We definitely have to sort of validate the study and we have to do more research into it," he said.

Around 3,400 babies in the U.S. die from SIDS every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pediatricians advise parents to reduce the risk of SIDS by:

  • Placing babies on their backs for all sleep times
  • Avoiding loose clothing and blankets near the child's face
  • Not over-swaddling, to avoid overheating
  • Having the baby sleep in the parent's room, but not in the adult's bed

Doctors are hopeful the new findings will help identify newborns at risk for SIDS.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Women with long COVID-19 syndrome have more symptoms

A new study found that females with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than males. Females were statistically significantly more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the Journal of Women's Health. Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Gillian Sisley

Woman Demands Nursing Milk from New Mother

Should anyone ever feel entitled to the milk a mother produces with her own body?. Pregnancy takes a heck of a toll on a woman's body. There are hormonal changes, physical discomfort, and lots of things have to adapt so that a mother can care for her kid. One of those changes is that a mother's body allows for her to nurse a child.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Hackensack, NJ
Health
City
Hackensack, NJ
UPI News

Experts offer advice for parents facing baby formula shortage

A nationwide baby formula shortage continues across the United States, with desperate parents scouring shelves to find nutrition for their infants. Millions of babies rely on formula -- the only source of nutrition recommended for infants who aren't exclusively breastfed. Two prominent pediatricians have advice for parents who are scrambling...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sids#Medical Journal#The Lancet
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Young mom who was told by doctors that her agonizing back pain was the result of 'bad posture' from working at home discovers she has a tumor the size of a BABY'S HEAD on her spine

A young mom has claimed that doctors said her excruciating back pain was caused by 'bad posture' while working from home - only to find out that it was actually a tumor the size of a baby's head at the base of her spine. Ellie Chandler, 25, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
89K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy