Carmel Valley, CA

Former Carmel Valley doc's license suspended over cocaine use

By Jennifer Kastner
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A former Carmel Valley medical spa doctor who pleaded guilty to selling COVID-19 "cure" treatments is now under an interim medical license suspension order for cocaine use, according to the Medical Board of California.

The Board issued an interim suspension order for Dr. Jennings Staley after he reportedly admitted to using cocaine, in violation of a court order.

ABC 10News first exposed Dr. Staley at the start of the pandemic, after critics argued his ethics for advertising pricey un-FDA approved COVID packs with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

Last summer, he pleaded guilty in federal court, admitting that he tried to smuggle hydroxychloroquine into the United States to sell his coronavirus "treatment kits", according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also report that he admitted in his plea agreement that he abused his position of trust as a doctor in making extreme claims and then lying to the FBI when confronted about it. According to the plea agreement, he reportedly described his products as a “one hundred percent” cure, a “magic bullet,” and an “amazing weapon."

Since the fallout, Dr. Staley appears to have been practicing at a medical spa in Orange County. On Friday morning, someone at that office said that he's on personal leave but still talking to patients virtually.

Virtual visits are not allowed under his suspension.

The Board wrote to ABC 10News in part, "While we cannot opine whether the conduct you described constitutes the practice of medicine, without conducting an evaluation, the interim suspension order of the board was agreed to by Dr. Jennings Staley and prohibits him from practicing medicine until resolution of a forthcoming accusation."

On Friday afternoon, attorney Earll Pott wrote to ABC 10News on behalf of Dr. Staley, "Dr. Jennings Staley has agreed with the California Medical Board to a voluntary interim suspension of his license to practice medicine while he is on personal leave and pending the resolution of his district court case. Since agreeing to the suspension, he has not visited with patients, either in-person or remotely."

ABC 10News asked the Medical Board if it plans to conduct a new evaluation into Dr. Staley's practices. The Board spokesperson replied, "Yes."

Guest
2d ago

His license is also suspended in Minnesota, and his online presence is full of self-aggrandizement (typical of the med spa/esthetics industry, tbh) and red flags.

