Melania Trump talks leadership, baby formula shortages, and media bias in first post-White House interview

Melania Trump bemoaned a lack of leadership in what is being billed as her first interview since leaving the White House .

Clips of the former first lady 's interview with Fox News's Fox & Friends Weekend was released Friday. Trump, who left the White House with her husband, former President Donald Trump , on Jan. 20, 2021, discussed "her take on the current state of the country, the launch of Fostering the Future, her Be Best Initiative, along with news of the day," according to a preview description.

"So being out of D.C. and having that time, what do you make of the state of the country right now?" host Pete Hegseth asks in one clip .

"I think it's sad to see what's going on if you really look deeply into it. I think a lot of people are struggling and suffering and what is going on around the world as well. So it's very sad to see, and I hope it changes fast," Melania Trump replies.

Hegseth also poses a question to the former first lady about the country's baby formula shortage .

"It's been in the news. As someone who loves children and has dedicated so much to their betterment, how do you feel when you see a shortage of baby formula and families just struggling to get basic items like that?" he asks.

"It's heartbreaking to see that they are struggling and the food is not available for children in [the] 21st century in the United States of America," Melania Trump says.

Asked for an explanation regarding the shortages, Melania Trump cites "leadership." Asked to clarify whether it's "leadership or lack thereof," she adds "Yeah."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump sits with first lady Melania Trump during a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania at the White House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In another clip , Hegseth asks Melania Trump about the U.S.-Mexico border and being snubbed by Vogue during her time as first lady.

"We did a little research. You were the only first lady to go to the border. You did it twice," he says, to which Melania Trump replies "Yes."

"How did you put up with the constant criticism?" Hegseth asks. "The media, take Vogue , for example — five months into Joe Biden’s presidency, Jill Biden's on the cover. [Vice President] Kamala Harris is on the cover before she's even sworn in. Hillary Clinton was on the cover when she was first lady. Michelle was on the cover three times. Yet with your business background and your fashion background and your beauty, never on the cover of Vogue . Why the double standard?"

Melania Trump talks about there being media bias against her.

"They're biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious. And I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue ," she said.

The interview is expected to air Sunday, and Fox News said an "extended version" will be available Monday on Fox Nation.