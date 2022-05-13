ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Melania Trump talks leadership, baby formula shortages, and media bias in first post-White House interview

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCifC_0fdaV9eg00

Melania Trump bemoaned a lack of leadership in what is being billed as her first interview since leaving the White House .

Clips of the former first lady 's interview with Fox News's Fox & Friends Weekend was released Friday. Trump, who left the White House with her husband, former President Donald Trump , on Jan. 20, 2021, discussed "her take on the current state of the country, the launch of Fostering the Future, her Be Best Initiative, along with news of the day," according to a preview description.

"So being out of D.C. and having that time, what do you make of the state of the country right now?" host Pete Hegseth asks in one clip .

"I think it's sad to see what's going on if you really look deeply into it. I think a lot of people are struggling and suffering and what is going on around the world as well. So it's very sad to see, and I hope it changes fast," Melania Trump replies.

PSAKI HECKLED THROUGHOUT TEARFUL WHITE HOUSE BRIEFING ROOM SEND-OFF

Hegseth also poses a question to the former first lady about the country's baby formula shortage .

"It's been in the news. As someone who loves children and has dedicated so much to their betterment, how do you feel when you see a shortage of baby formula and families just struggling to get basic items like that?" he asks.

"It's heartbreaking to see that they are struggling and the food is not available for children in [the] 21st century in the United States of America," Melania Trump says.

Asked for an explanation regarding the shortages, Melania Trump cites "leadership." Asked to clarify whether it's "leadership or lack thereof," she adds "Yeah."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump sits with first lady Melania Trump during a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania at the White House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In another clip , Hegseth asks Melania Trump about the U.S.-Mexico border and being snubbed by Vogue during her time as first lady.

"We did a little research. You were the only first lady to go to the border. You did it twice," he says, to which Melania Trump replies "Yes."

"How did you put up with the constant criticism?" Hegseth asks. "The media, take Vogue , for example — five months into Joe Biden’s presidency, Jill Biden's on the cover. [Vice President] Kamala Harris is on the cover before she's even sworn in. Hillary Clinton was on the cover when she was first lady. Michelle was on the cover three times. Yet with your business background and your fashion background and your beauty, never on the cover of Vogue . Why the double standard?"

Melania Trump talks about there being media bias against her.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"They're biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious. And I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue ," she said.

The interview is expected to air Sunday, and Fox News said an "extended version" will be available Monday on Fox Nation.

Comments / 293

Michelle Bloch
3d ago

Why ask Melania anything when she doesn’t have much of an answer to anything that she is asked. I count on one hand the number of things that she accomplished as First Lady? I count less than one accomplishments.

Reply(41)
105
JC
3d ago

She belongs in that family….she doesn’t offer anything worth listening to. The only time she doesn’t look mad is if she thinks the camera is on her. The whole family could disappear & no one would miss any of them.

Reply(17)
77
kbs
2d ago

She talked more in this interview than she did when she was First Lady. And you still don’t understand her. I wish she would clarify what she did as FLOTUS

Reply(9)
49
Related
The Independent

Ted Cruz mocks GOP candidates for praising Trump after backing him despite insults to his wife and father

Ted Cruz mocked GOP candidates in the Ohio Senate Republican primary for jockeying for the support of former President Donald Trump. Mr Cruz has backed Mr Trump despite previous the former president’s previous insults against Mr Cruz’s wife and father. The Texas senator was campaigning for former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel in Kettering, Ohio on Friday, saying that “when I look to candidates, I don’t look to see what they say on the stump, because they all say the same darn thing”. “Every candidate says ‘I love Donald Trump. No, no, no – I love Donald Trump more. No,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Ex-POTUS Donald Trump To Derail Duchess' 2024 U.S. Presidential Election Plans? Prince Harry's Wife Received Another Sad News After Netflix Series Cancellation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become a favorite subject of criticism since they were first romantically linked to each other in late 2015. Some royal followers suggested that the former Suits actress does not qualify to become the duke's wife and a member of the royal family. In January...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SheKnows

Tiffany Trump's November Wedding Location Is Sure to Make Dad Donald Trump Happy

Click here to read the full article. New details have finally been released about Tiffany Trump’s wedding, which is definitely on for this year. As the former president’s youngest daughter, she selected a location that Donald Trump would approve of: Mar-a-Lago. The young lawyer is marrying Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 after getting engaged at the White House on her father’s final day in office on January 19, 2021. The details are exactly what you would expect out of a Trump wedding — lots of opulence on display. Page Six is reporting that 500 guests have already received their save-the-date invitations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Pete Hegseth
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Bias#The White House#Fox News#Fox Friends Weekend#Fostering The Future
The Independent

Hillary Clinton asks judge to throw out Trump’s $24m lawsuit accusing her of trying to smear him over Russia

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton filed court papers asking a Florida federal judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing her and a host of other figures of orchestrating a massive conspiracy to rig the 2016 election because the lawsuit was filed too late and does not allege any provable facts. “Whatever the utility of Plaintiff’s Complaint as a fundraising tool, a press release, or a list of political grievances, it has no merit as a lawsuit, and should be dismissed with prejudice,” wrote longtime Clinton attorney David Kendall on Wednesday in a motion to dismiss filed in the...
U.S. POLITICS
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, or Donald Trump should be canceled

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t believe in canceling people. At least that’s the sentiment that seemed to come through in his new interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher for her Sway podcast. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was asked about a few of society’s most divisive figures: Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump. And while Kimmel has been comedically hard on those men on his late-night show, he doesn’t think that their behavior merits canceling them — that is if you believe people can get canceled to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Tucker: This is the cause of the baby formula crisis

At a press conference back on March 24th of this year, Joe Biden announced that thanks to the regime change war he's decided to voluntarily wage in Eastern Europe, our country—the United States—will soon face food shortages. Food shortages are "going to be real," Biden said. Now, the...
HEALTH
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
206K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy