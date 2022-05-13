ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Satellite images show North Korea reviving construction on nuclear reactor

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mt2xh_0fdaUuir00

North Korea a ppears to be gearing up to rejuvenate its nuclear capability, with new satellite images showing the hermit nation reviving construction at a previously sidelined nuclear reactor.

The images indicate construction has restarted on a second reactor at the Yongbyon nuclear complex that could be used to develop material for a weapon and comes as South Korea has raised alarms that its hostile neighbor is preparing for another nuclear test.

NORTH KOREA REPORTS FIRST COVID-LINKED DEATH AMID 'EXPLOSIVE' OUTBREAK

In 1994, North Korea reached an agreement with the United States and paused construction at the site. But the satellite images in April and May from Maxar Technologies show evidence of construction equipment and a buried pipe near the facility. There has also been evidence of personnel and vehicle movement around the reactor, CNN reported .

The images were provided to the Washington Examiner by Maxar.

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Image 1 of reactor and new excavation April 20, 2022

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Image 2 of reactor and new excavation May 7, 2022

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Image 3 closer view of excavation April 20, 2022

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Image 4 closer view of area after excavation May 7, 2022


The reactor that appears to be under construction is roughly 10 times bigger than the existing one, according to CNN, which cited a source who said U.S. officials are monitoring the activity.

While nuclear reactors are generally used to produce energy, they can also be used to create plutonium needed for nuclear weapons. North Korea has conducted several nuclear tests since it first demonstrated nuclear weapons capability in 2006. North Korean state media said a test in 2017 involved a hydrogen bomb, its most powerful nuclear detonation yet, that could be carried on an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Officials in South Korea have raised concerns that their neighbor is gearing up for another nuclear test soon, according to Yonhap . Images of the nuclear reactor development come as President Joe Biden is set to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24, per the White House.

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned that the country could preemptively use nuclear weapons if it felt threatened, the Associated Press reported .

In recent weeks, North Korea has been testing ballistic missiles, raising national security concerns for the U.S. and its allies in the region. On Thursday, for example, it conducted three ballistic missile tests — its 16th round of tests this year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was sworn into office earlier this week, has publicly mused about offering his neighbor economic assistance if it relinquishes its nuclear weapons. On Friday, Yoon announced South Korea would offer to send vaccines to its hostile neighbor amid news that North Korea has reported its first COVID-19 deaths .

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Kim Jong Un fires an ICBM reminder into Biden's inbox

North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday. According to the South Korean military, the missile traveled a relatively short distance at a relatively low altitude. It does not appear to have come close to Japan. The low altitude suggests the test was focused on testing the missile's boost phase engine performance. Nevertheless, Yonhap reports that analysts believe the test did involve a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile. The first North Korean missile potentially capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, the missile serves as the centerpiece of Kim Jong Un's nuclear force.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Power#North Korea#Cnn#The Washington Examiner#Maxar Technologies Image
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
AFP

North Korea fires missiles after Covid cases prompt Kim to order lockdown

North Korea confirmed its first-ever Covid-19 cases Thursday and declared a "serious emergency", with leader Kim Jong Un appearing in a mask on television for the first time to order nationwide lockdowns. Kim, wearing a mask on state television for the first time, oversaw an emergency politburo meeting to discuss the outbreak and "called on all the cities and counties of the whole country to thoroughly lock down their areas".
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
206K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy