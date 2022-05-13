ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's 'ultra-MAGA' attack is product of six-month study led by Anita Dunn

By Katherine Doyle
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden’s ultra-MAGA ” label was the result of a six-month research investigation led by top Democratic operatives searching for an edge in the November elections , according to a new report.

A reference to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, Biden coined the term in a speech last week to describe the GOP agenda and what he said are extreme positions from congressional and down-ballot Republicans. The president has repeated it in remarks at the White House and stump-style speeches across the country. On Tuesday, Biden’s press secretary described it as “the president’s phrase,” adding the "ultra" epithet for “a little extra pop.”

BIDEN INVENTS 'ULTRA-MAGA' REPUBLICANS AS MIDTERM ELECTION TRUMP SUBSTITUTE

But the origins of the attack go back further.

For six months, Democratic messaging guru Anita Dunn and the Center for American Progress Action Fund oversaw an effort to discern Republicans’ weak spot, according to the Washington Post . Dunn, a longtime Biden adviser, returned in May to the White House in a senior adviser role — the third time since the start of the president's term.

“MAGA,” the group’s surveys and focus groups found, stood out in battleground areas for its negative ties.

But the slogan, intended to malign Republicans by tying their agenda to Trump , has instead ricocheted back as many on the Right embrace the new moniker.

That includes the former president, who “absolutely loved” Biden’s reference to “my predecessor, the great MAGA king” during a Chicago union hall speech this week and mocked Biden and Democrats privately for failing to understand how to sell a political message, a source briefed on Trump’s thinking told the Washington Post .

On Wednesday, his Save America PAC sent out fundraising calls featuring merchandise emblazoned with Trump as a MAGA Superman and embracing “ultra-MAGA” as a rallying cry.

“If loving your Country and wanting to put AMERICA FIRST makes you ULTRA MAGA, then yes. WE ARE ULTRA MAGA,” reads an email.

It has also been co-opted by pro-Trump groups. An email Friday from Great America PAC asked supporters to answer “just one question”: “Are you ULTRA-MAGA?”

The White House said Biden does not fear blowback from his new rhetorical attack.

Asked whether Biden might come to regret the slogan as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton came to regret calling Trump’s supporters “a basket of deplorables” in 2016, Biden's press secretary said he would not.

“The president is not afraid to call out what he sees as extreme positions that are out of line with where the American people stand,” Jen Psaki said.

Comments / 20

save our country from liberal loons
3d ago

LOL, the more he uses that phrase, the more people see he is not capable of anything except blaming others. Hillary used deplorable and look what it got her.

Reply(3)
17
Bill Essex
3d ago

LOL! It's a compliment along with "MAGA King" This kind of focus group failure stuff is why the Dems are in for a rough road.

Reply
22
justsayingasIseeit
3d ago

come on Trump, send joe a few of your hats. he is trying to copy what you started so why not give him some of the true MAGA merchandise. we all knows he needs all the help he can get

Reply
12
