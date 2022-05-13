2 people dead in Chesapeake homicide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead on Friday evening.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Wintercress Way around 5:10 p.m. for a report of bullet holes in the side of an apartment building. That’s off of River Birch Road, near Greenbrier Parkway.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two people dead inside an apartment.

Police later identified the victims as 26-year-old John Mcinnis and 24-year-old Darren Belardo. How they died has yet to be released. Police also didn’t release any suspect information.

In addition, police say they found a large number of illegal narcotics at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Homicide on Wintercress Way in Chesapeake May 13, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)





Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

