Low over our area will lay down some potential for storm development in the day today. We've had overnight showers and storms and more isolated moments of rough weather are expected 30-40% chances into the afternoon for Rexburg and Idaho Falls. Better chances for severe pop-up storms exists to the north and south along the Utah border. You'll have some gusty winds 20-30 mph, and gustier amongst storms this afternoon with chances for small hail, lightning and downpours. Please take measures to travel safely during storms with decreased visibility and pull over if necessary.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO