LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Friends and neighbors are left stunned and shocked by the death of Kelly Steele, who was killed over the weekend. ”She was my buddy before I got married, I would do everything with her. I took her shopping, I went in a Halloween parade her, she’d spend a night with me and after I had my kids; she started babysitting my kids when she got older,” Kim Bauman said.

LOWER BURRELL, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO