BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - May started off promising with a healthy soaking of drought-erasing rainfall. As soon as that rain ended, the heater kicked on and all of a sudden, it was early summer in the Brazos Valley. As of the 16th, May 2022 is on track to being one of the -- if not the actual -- warmest the area has ever recorded in 140 years.

BRYAN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO