ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man convicted of raping two women at knifepoint

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3en7fT_0fdaSvg000

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 22-year-old man was convicted Friday of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County in late 2018.

A San Diego jury deliberated for less than a day before finding Seth Alan Roberts guilty of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts. Roberts was also charged with raping another woman, his former girlfriend, but jurors acquitted him of a rape count related to that alleged victim.

Jurors convicted Roberts of raping the two women in separate attacks which occurred about a week apart in Pacific Beach and Otay Mesa, when Roberts was 18 years old.

Deputy District Attorney Judy Taschner told jurors in her opening statement last week that Roberts approached one of the victims in Pacific Beach and invited her over to his residence. She agreed, but the prosecutor said Roberts instead led her to an alleyway and raped her at knifepoint.

Man follows young woman into parking lot, carjacks her

The Otay Mesa incident occurred about a week later with a young woman Roberts initially met at a trolley station in Chula Vista.

After exchanging phone numbers, he met up with the woman a few days later at her South Bay home, where the prosecutor said he raped her at knifepoint in her bedroom.

Roberts, who is originally from Oklahoma, was also accused of raping his then-girlfriend in October at a Bonita campground after the pair traveled to California from their home state.

Roberts was arrested in December 2018 at a home he was staying at in Chula Vista.

His sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 1.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
KPBS

San Diego County residents stand up to hate after mass shooting

Following what law enforcement is calling racially motivated murders at a Buffalo supermarket in a predominately Black community, a local violence prevention group is holding a vigil and protest against white supremacy at Balboa Park. <br/>. The mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., where police say a white supremacist murdered 10...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sophisticated drug tunnel found connecting San Diego to Tijuana

SAN DIEGO — An underground cross-border tunnel was discovered on Saturday that spans the length of a football field from Tijuana to a warehouse in Otay Mesa. Six people have been charged in connection with allegedly trafficking drugs through the tunnel that crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, over 60 feet below the surface, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Bonita, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS 8

Man killed in City Heights shooting

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — A predawn shooting left a man dead in a City Heights alley Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood between Interstate 805 and state Route 15 found the 52-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 4200 block of 35th Street shortly before 4:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Man found dead in San Diego jail identified

San Diego, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a 31-year-old man found dead in a holding cell on May 5 in San Diego. Leonel Villasenor was arrested by San Diego police on May 4 and booked for violation of a protection order and theft.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sentencing#South Bay#Pacific Beach#Violent Crime#Otay Mesa
onscene.tv

Sword Wielding Man Disarmed By Citizen | San Diego

05.13.2022 | 11:50 PM | SAN DIEGO – San Diego Police responded to a call of a disturbance at an apartment complex on the 1800 block of Fourth Ave. Upon arrival, officers encountered a middle-aged male that was walking around the apartment complex with a sword in a sheath. Apparently there was some kind of disturbance between the male and his mother who did not let him return inside the apartment unit. Officers attempted to communicate with the male but the man refused to acknowledge the officers. The male walked throughout the complex holding the sword in his hand and at times walking from floor to floor of the 4th story complex and could be seen knocking and trying to enter from the closed window of the apartment unit. A male resident of the complex heard the commotion and took it on himself to disarm the male as officers had him at gunpoint. The resident managed to take the sword away and officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident. San Diego Police is investigating the incident and what led to the disturbance. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Woman pleads not guilty in pair of South Bay road rage incidents

A woman who allegedly took part in a pair of South Bay road rage incidents, including one in which her boyfriend allegedly shot a man at a Chula Vista intersection, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that include attempted murder. Serenity Renee Nieblas, 19, was initially arrested and bailed out...
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy