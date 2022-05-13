ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

By Cottage Health
Santa Barbara Independent
 3 days ago

SANTA BARBARA – Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital both received an "A" Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes the two hospitals for achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

Santa Barbara Independent

Sheriff Brown and Community Leaders to Announce Launch of Project Opioid Santa Barbara County

Sheriff Brown will publicly announce the launch of Project Opioid Santa Barbara County during a press conference on Wednesday May 18, 2022, at 12:15 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Marriott. Project Opioid empowers leaders to confront the overdose crisis by aligning around one shared goal: to reduce opioid deaths in their communities. Project Opioid educates leaders on how to build a coalition, launch a regional overdose initiative, and promote high level advocacy to transform and save the greatest number of lives in their communities. Project Opioid Santa Barbara County has brought together key area leaders to conduct an assessment of existing community resources and develop meaningful solutions to reduce the impact of the overdose crisis.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for May 11-14

My Voong age, 39, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on May 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Katherine Povero, age 89, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on May 14. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Dream Foundation's Annual Flower Empower Luncheon Returns

Santa Barbara, Calif.— Following a two-year hiatus enforced by the pandemic, Dream Foundation hosted its 11th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon on May 12th in the courtyard of the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. The event raised vital funds for the program and honored the devoted donors, volunteers and flower professionals that make the program possible. Honorees included Volunteers of the Year – Jill Rode and Barbara Schoch, Youth Volunteer of the Year – National Charity League Class of 2023, Grower of the Year – Karen Graf and John & Vera Welty of Hilltop Farms Inc., and 2021 Program Sponsors – Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation, Colleen Barnett-Taylor & Michael Taylor, Kate & Arthur Coppola, Robin & Roger Himovitz, and Kenny & Elizabeth Slaught.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
optometrytimes.com

COVID-19: Increased incidence of RVOs post-diagnosis

Researchers report that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions increased in the 6 months following COVID-19 diagnosis. California researchers led by Bobeck S. Modjtahedi, MD, from the Department of Research and Evaluation, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Department of Clinical Science, Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, both in Pasadena, and the Eye Monitoring Center, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Baldwin Park, and colleagues reported that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions (RVOs) but not retinal artery occlusion (RAOs), increased in the 6 months after COVID-19 diagnosis.
PASADENA, CA
News Channel 3-12

"Back to Business" event brings new Santa Barbara Antique Show to Earl Warren Showgrounds

Formerly known as the CALM Antique Show, the new Santa Barbara Antique Show welcomed locals and visitors to its spring Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale hosted by Earl Warren Showgrounds over the weekend.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Barbara County halts regular testing of unvaccinated employees

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors quietly ended the policy of regularly testing unvaccinated employees Tuesday, with only one supervisor objecting to the change. The 4-1 decision came with the same vote but far less fanfare than when the policy was adopted Aug. 31, 2021, after more than two hours of public testimony from 50 people.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard Mayor warns community about fentanyl

OXNARD, Calif.-A death in the family inspired Oxnard Mayor John Zaragoza to write a letter to the editor about fentanyl. The mayor's letter was recently published in the Ventura County Star. "In fact, I just lost a nephew who lives up in the Madera, Merced area and fentanyl is an opiate that is really devastating
OXNARD, CA

