A demolition crew tears out the last of the Watsonville Nature Center in Ramsay Park as part of a major upgrade to the park. The center, a small portable building located toward the back of the park, was the only free, bilingual environmental education facility in the city, serving more than 5,000 visitors per year. Plans to build a new, permanent center on a nearby hilltop at Ramsay are currently in the works. For information and updates go here.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO