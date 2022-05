A talented dog trainer is in Alpena this weekend putting on what they call Puppy Pals Super Circus. Wesley Williams has been training dogs to perform for five years. Over that period of time he’s had the chance to work with some great talent. “I’ve loved animals all my life,” he said. “My mom says when i was young I would search Craigslist for a petting zoo trying to buy my own petting zoo. So I’ve always loved animals so I feel like it was just a matter of time before I had my own animals to work with.”

