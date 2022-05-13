ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

A Family Searches for Housing

By Lizzy R.
Santa Barbara Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRentals in Santa Barbara County are the worst. Due to my sister being disabled and my father being a diabetic, I live with my family to help my mother out. Recently, we given given a termination of tenancy by our landlord of 12 years. We knew that it was...

www.independent.com

Karin Hauenstein
3d ago

"Moving to Lompoc" is NO LONGER a viable option SINCE THERE IS HARDLY ANY RENTALS IN LOMPOC and THE COMPARABLE TO $5000/mo. rental in Lompoc is now $4300!!!

