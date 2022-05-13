DeWine orders Ohio flags lowered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — In accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States of America and in honoring Peace Officer Memorial Day and Police Week, Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio until sunset on May 15, 2022.

Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty.

The event is sponsored by the National Fraternal Order of Police and is implemented by the FOP Memorial Committee.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.