DeWine orders Ohio flags lowered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — In accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States of America and in honoring Peace Officer Memorial Day and Police Week, Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio until sunset on May 15, 2022.Half Staff: Why flags are being lowered in Ohio
Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty.
The event is sponsored by the National Fraternal Order of Police and is implemented by the FOP Memorial Committee.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 8