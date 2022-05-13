ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DeWine orders Ohio flags lowered

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOrHQ_0fdaRvdn00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — In accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States of America and in honoring Peace Officer Memorial Day and Police Week, Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio until sunset on May 15, 2022.

Half Staff: Why flags are being lowered in Ohio

Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty.

The event is sponsored by the National Fraternal Order of Police and is implemented by the FOP Memorial Committee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 8

Jason Stewart
3d ago

I should turn my flag upside down due to the country being in distress right now 🙃

Reply
8
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Republicans introduce bill that would criminalize ‘swatting’

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A new bill in the Ohio Senate would criminalize ‘swatting,’ which […] The post Ohio Republicans introduce bill that would criminalize ‘swatting’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio men honored with Medals of Valor

Two men in Ohio will be awarded the Medal of Valor by President Joe Biden on Monday. Recipients of the 2019-2020 class include assistant Chief Ryan Sprunger of East Wayne, Ohio. According to a press release, Assistant Chief Ryan Sprunger of the East Wayne, Ohio, Fire District, was off duty when he responded to a call about several individuals […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
delawareohiohistory.org

Crist Tavern cited among Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites

Each year, Preservation Ohio, the state’s original and oldest statewide historic preservation organization, compiles and publishes a list of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites. The 2022 list, announced on Friday, includes 13 locations around the Buckeye State including houses, a neighborhood, a church, a former county courthouse, a...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio execution delayed by governor because of drug shortage

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed by three years the September execution of a death row inmate sentenced to die for killing two men in a robbery that netted $40. The governor’s action was one of several reprieves he’s issued in recent years as the state struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for […]
OHIO STATE
10TV

Light Ohio Blue Week starts Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sunday marks the beginning of Light Ohio Blue. The annual statewide campaign aims to honor law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and their surviving family members. It's also designed to show support for current law enforcement officers across Ohio. Since last year,...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Week
SCDNReports

Tainted Candy Sold in Ohio Recalled

Tainted candy sold in OhioSCDN Graphics Department. The FDA is warning consumers about contaminated candy sold in Ohio. The agency announced that candy maker Mars Wrigley is voluntarily recalling several types of Skittles, Starburst, & Lifesavers gummy candies because of the possibility of contamination with thin strips of metal.
OHIO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Candidate facing menacing charge exits congressional race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island congressional candidate recently arrested on a menacing charge in Ohio has dropped out of the race.Michael Neary said in a statement Friday he was seeking medical treatment for non-epileptic seizures following his arrest in Ohio in March. He said the decision followed "careful consultation and prayer."Neary, 28, was among a large field of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in Rhode Island's 2nd congressional district following incumbent Democrat Jim Langevin's announcement in January that he's retiring.Neary has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of menacing by stalking March 23, as well as drug...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHIO Dayton

2 local cities considering banning fireworks

FAIRBORN — Two local cities are looking into either opting in or out of an Ohio law that allows residents to set off fireworks. In the past two years, Dayton and Beavercreek have already banned fireworks. Now, Fairborn and Oakwood may be doing the same. Last November, Gov. DeWine...
FAIRBORN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dueling abortion protests held at Ohio Statehouse Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Abortion rights protesters and some anti-abortion protesters gathered in downtown Columbus Saturday in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft decision indicating the court may overturn Roe v. Wade. The abortion-rights side of the demonstration was held as part of a national "Bans Off...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy