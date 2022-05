The first graduating class of the Forsyth County Student Government Academy(Photo/Forsyth County) (Forsyth County, GA) Twenty-one high school juniors are the first students to graduate from Forsyth County’s new Student Government Academy.A graduation ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 11 at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College. The Student Government Academy was created as a civics program to give eleventh graders the opportunity to understand how local governments operate. By engaging with leaders from Forsyth County and the state of Georgia, as well as the media, students learned firsthand how departments work together to make decisions and set policy for the community.

